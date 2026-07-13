Timberwolves Proposal Lands LeBron After Major Trade for Young All-NBA Star

The Minnesota Timberwolves are among them. Those who are swaying between a nervous smile and an anxious wait knowing something big could be coming.

The LeBron James free agency sweepstakes have at least five teams (impatiently) waiting. Hoping that the 22-time All-Star, the league’s oldest player, will choose them.

Minnesota has already done something that might help its chances of landing James. The franchise traded for LaMelo Ball, the ascending superstar point guard who will join Anthony Edwards in the Wolves backcourt next season. Want to capture James’ attention? Make a major move, says Brian Windhorst, who has covered James about as closely as any human on the face of the Earth.

The Blockbuster Trade That Might Lock in LeBron for the Timberwolves

The Wolves’ starting lineup isn’t half bad as it stands currently. Heck, it features multiple All-Star caliber players. But there is one move Minnesota could make that could shoot its chances of landing James through the roof.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Wolves send Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and two first round pick swaps (2028 and 2029) to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for 25-year-old rising superstar Evan Mobley.

The Wolves, with a starting lineup featuring Ball, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Mobley, could then level up their pitch to James, who rumors suggest is already considering joining Minnesota.

James could slot in as the starting power forward to join Mobley in the Wolves’ frontcourt. Now that would be one heck of a frontline. Especially with James reportedly open to signing a veteran’s minimum contract, the Wolves’ path to landing James would get much easier after a Mobley trade.

The Ultimate Pitch to The King

Many have asked: would James want to finish his career in Minnesota of all places? Does he want the cold? Does he want to stay in the West? Does he really want to finish his career on a team no one thought he’d ever play for when he could conclude as a Cavalier or a Heat?

All those are fair questions — but the Wolves would have more than a fair chance to convince James to come aboard if they have a roster that is built to push the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs to the absolute brink.

Sure, James’ agent, Rich Paul, says James’ goal isn’t to win one more championship, but wouldn’t a fifth ring push the staunchest Michael Jordan fans to pause and consider? Wouldn’t James want that? (Yes, he absolutely would.)

Ball and Edwards would form one of the league’s most explosive backcourts. Mobley would give the Wolves one of basketball’s premier young big men and, with McDaniels, would form a nasty defensive duo.

James would have all the offense and defense he could ask for by his side.

For the Wolves, adding Mobley is about showing James that Minnesota is serious about honoring his legacy. Windhorst’s reporting suggests teams are trying to stand out in the recruiting process.

Pulling off another blockbuster would certainly accomplish that.