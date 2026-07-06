Timberwolves Lose Top Free Agent Target After New Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ search for a new starting power forward has suffered a significant setback.

Only days after NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer identified Rui Hachimura as the franchise’s preferred replacement for Julius Randle, the veteran forward agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported that Hachimura and agent Darren Matsubara of THE•TEAM reached an agreement with the Clippers early in free agency while initially hoping to complete the move through a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Charania, however, the Lakers declined to cooperate, leading Hachimura to sign directly with the Clippers.

For Minnesota, the move removes the player insiders had identified as the organization’s top contingency plan while leaving a major hole in its starting lineup.

Timberwolves Couldn’t Match Clippers’ Offer

Minnesota’s interest in Hachimura was real.

Its financial flexibility wasn’t.

The Clippers’ two-year, $28 million contract was never a realistic option for the Timberwolves under their current salary-cap situation.

Minnesota currently has only the veteran minimum exception available in free agency, leaving it without a mechanism to compete financially for a player in Hachimura’s market.

To realistically make a comparable offer, the Timberwolves likely would have needed to create cap room by moving salary.

One obvious avenue would have been trading Josh Green’s $14.6 million contract, opening the financial flexibility necessary to pursue Hachimura or another starting-caliber forward.

No such move materialized.

Instead, the Clippers landed one of the top remaining forwards on the market while Minnesota watched its preferred target come off the board.

Hachimura Was Viewed as Randle’s Replacement

Stein and Fischer reported Friday that Hachimura had emerged as Minnesota’s preferred replacement for Julius Randle after the Timberwolves reshaped their roster this offseason.

The franchise moved on from both Randle and Naz Reid while acquiring All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, creating one of the league’s most intriguing young cores centered around Anthony Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

The one obvious vacancy remained at power forward.

Hachimura appeared to solve that problem.

The 27-year-old averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range during the regular season before taking another step in the playoffs.

Across 10 postseason games, he averaged 17.5 points while shooting 54.9% overall and an impressive 56.9% from beyond the arc, showcasing the efficient scoring and floor spacing that made him an ideal complement to Minnesota’s core.

Instead, those skills will now strengthen a division rival.

Timberwolves Must Pivot

Hachimura’s decision forces president of basketball operations Tim Connelly back to the drawing board.

The Timberwolves remain one of the teams pursuing LeBron James, with league insiders reporting the four-time MVP continues to consider Minnesota among his options.

But regardless of what James decides, Minnesota still needs a starting power forward.

Veteran Trey Lyles adds frontcourt depth but is widely viewed as a rotational piece rather than a long-term starter.

Unless the Timberwolves clear additional salary—potentially by moving Green’s contract—they remain limited to minimum-contract additions despite having one of the roster’s most important positions still unresolved.

Offseason Plans Become More Complicated

Minnesota’s offseason is far from over.

Connelly can continue exploring the trade market, create cap flexibility through another move or hope James chooses Minneapolis to transform the franchise’s outlook.

What is no longer an option is Hachimura.

The Clippers’ offer simply exceeded what the Timberwolves were equipped to match.

For a team that had identified Hachimura as its preferred solution at power forward, his departure represents more than the loss of another free agent.

It forces Minnesota to rethink the next phase of an offseason built around maximizing a championship window with Edwards and Ball while searching for the final pieces to complete the roster.