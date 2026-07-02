Timberwolves Gain Major Momentum in LeBron James Pursuit After New Report

The 2026 offseason has felt like a turning point for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are fresh off a valiant playoff run.

Minnesota cracked open the summer floodgates by striking a blockbuster trade with the Charlotte Hornets for ascending star guard LaMelo Ball. The move for Ball came just days after the Wolves sent Julius Randle — whom the franchise acquired in a deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks two offseasons ago — to the Brooklyn Nets in a major cost-cutting move.

That leaves the core of Ball, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels … for now. The Wolves have turned their attention to LeBron James, the hottest name on the market, to form an elite quartet.

Timberwolves Ramp Up Pursuit of LeBron James

Minnesota is aiming high this summer. The pursuit of James proves that. According to The Athletic, the Wolves reached out to James’ camp to express interest in acquiring the four-time NBA MVP. It didn’t stop there. Speaking on the “Flagrant Howls” podcast, Wolves insider Darren Wolfson reported the franchise contacted James’ representation multiple times in recent days.

“I feel confident — when we went on the air on channel 5 here in the Twin Cities, Tuesday at 6 PM — reporting that the Wolves reached out to LeBron/his representation. That continued until Wednesday. There have been multiple conversations. Now, if I’m handicapping this thing, I’m not giving the Wolves this great chance, but I appreciate the effort being made.”

Wolfson’s report makes it clear the Minnesota front office views James as a potentially game-changing piece, despite James being the oldest player in the NBA.

The Wolves need frontcourt help, specifically a power forward. The 6-foot-9 James could slide right into that position without having to shoulder much of any ball-handling duties. James would have Edwards and Ball, two elite shot creators, to his side.

Could Minnesota Work Out the Financial Gymnastics?

At last, the money has to work, doesn’t it? Sort of. Remember, James has made it clear his next decision will not be financially-driven. According to Wolfson, the Wolves can offer James roughly a $4 million salary, which is pennies compared to the approximately $50 million James earned in his final season as a Laker.

But signing James is definitely possible for Minnesota. What’s also possible is that the Wolves can free up some more money to throw at James if he is willing to come aboard.

“We know what the Wolves can offer,” Wolfson said. “It’s the vet minimum. Cash-wise, it’s a tick under $4 million; cap-wise it’s like $2.45 million. It’s all like the Wolves have more flexibility. Now could they make a move or two to create more money? I suppose (it’s) possible, but by all indications LeBron is all about winning.”

Wolfson pointed out how James’ rumored documentary chronicling what could be his final NBA season could offset much of the steep financial haircut he’d take by joining the Wolves.

“Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo suggests there may be a camera crew following LeBron the entire season,” Wolfson said, “that he can make a lot of money — Netflix, or you name the outlet — that will pay him for a documentary-type setup of what appears to be his final NBA season. So he can monetize his final year big-time that way.”

James has real incentive to come to Minnesota — winning chief among them. The Western Conference is no joke, but neither would a Wolves team led by James, Edwards and Ball.