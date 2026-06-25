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Timberwolves Proposed to Trade 3 Key Star Players, Draft Pick for Jaylen Brown

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves could make some major roster adjustments this offseason by making a move for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz, the Timberwolves could benefit from the Celtics missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they may be forced to move Brown.

“It might not be a completely unrealistic idea,” Ragatz wrote. “Brown seems very likely to be traded by the Celtics, who dangled him in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks before the Bucks chose Miami’s package instead. That relationship may not be salvageable.”

As the Timberwolves search for a suitable star to pair with Anthony Edwards, the Brown opportunity could well be the best possible scenario.

In a proposed deal, Boston would send the five-time All-Star to Minnesota in exchange for seasoned center Rudy Gobert, guard Donte DiVincenzo, rookie wing Terrence Shannon Jr., and a 2033 first-round pick.

How the Timberwolves Can Get Jaylen Brown

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 26: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring a basket Detroit Pistons during the second half at the TD Garden on November 26, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

While searching for that notable star, Minnesota is still cap-conscious, as they are not in the most favorable position in the tax threshold. 

Brown is not a small addition, as he is sitting on a five-year supermax deal, and his $57 million cap hit for next year is more than what the Timberwolves will pay Edwards. 

The good thing is that Gobert’s salary, together with DiVincenzo’s potential extension deal, could cover up Brown’s deal.

Minnesota won’t be shy to make bold moves this offseason, as it already dealt Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets, thus freeing up significant cap flexibility while creating a $33 million trade exception. 

“After the Wolves salary dumped Julius Randle this week, that deal would work financially, while still giving Minnesota plenty of room below the first apron,” Ragatz added. “That would be necessary to add a starting center and replenish some of the depth that would be lost.”

A move for Brown, while significant, won’t cripple their financial position. But they will lose some defensive depth without Randle and Gobert. The Celtics also need a frontcourt addition and could do with a four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Brown is an offensive upgrade, and he also brings a good defensive element to his game as well. The Timberwolves may just be one good frontcourt addition from having a balanced roster with him and Edwards leading the line.

How Wing Star Can Impact in Minnesota

Boston Celtics v Minnesota Timberwolves

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 02: Jaylen Brown (R) #7 of the Boston Celtics and Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves embrace after the game at Target Center on January 02, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 118-115.

A chance to add a former Finals MVP to the roster is a rare opportunity that the Timberwolves can grab. Pairing Brown with Edwards will create a formidable and explosive combo. 

Edwards would benefit from a secondary creator who can handle heavy usage. This will make him a lot more direct, as opposed to doing the majority of the offensive work all by himself. 

“Landing Brown would give the Wolves another superstar scorer who could take significant pressure off of Edwards,” Ragatz added. “With Jayson Tatum missing almost all of last season due to injury, Brown became the Celtics’ alpha and averaged a career-high 28.7 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He’s a five-time All-Star who just finished sixth in MVP voting and made the All-NBA second team for the second time.”

Boston has always maintained that they intend to keep Brown, but the feeling may not be the same after he was used as a chip to bring in Antetokounmpo. The 29-year-old star has been speculated to move elsewhere, especially after showing how he can play without Tatum for most parts of the 2025-26 season. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Timberwolves Proposed to Trade 3 Key Star Players, Draft Pick for Jaylen Brown

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