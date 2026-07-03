Timberwolves Eye New Randle-Reid Replacement in Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ search for a new starting power forward has taken a notable turn.

After Tobias Harris came off the board by agreeing to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers free agent Rui Hachimura has emerged as Minnesota’s top target at the position, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

The development comes after the Timberwolves dramatically reshaped their roster this offseason, agreeing to trade away Julius Randle in a salary dump to Brooklyn and Naz Reid to Charlotte in the blockbuster deal that paired All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball with franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards.

Now, Minnesota appears to have identified its preferred replacement in the frontcourt.

Timberwolves Shift Their Attention to Hachimura

Stein and Fischer reported that Hachimura’s free-agent market has evolved considerably over the opening days of free agency.

Before the market officially opened, San Antonio and Brooklyn were viewed as the two most likely landing spots for the 27-year-old forward.

But after Harris rejected a return to the Detroit Pistons and instead joined the Spurs, Hachimura’s market shifted.

According to Stein and Fischer, Hachimura’s representatives have since been in contact with both the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

For Minnesota, the interest appears to be particularly strong.

League sources told Stein and Fischer that Hachimura currently stands as the Timberwolves’ top choice to fill the void left by the departures of Randle and Reid.

Hachimura Fits Minnesota’s New Core

The fit is easy to understand.

After sacrificing much of their frontcourt depth to acquire Ball, the Timberwolves entered free agency searching for a versatile power forward who can complement Edwards while providing floor spacing and secondary scoring.

Hachimura significantly raised his value during the Lakers’ playoff run.

Across 10 postseason games, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 54.9% from the field and a remarkable 56.9% from 3-point range, giving Los Angeles efficient offense while continuing to improve defensively.

His best performance came in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he finished with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block, knocking down four 3-pointers despite the Lakers’ season-ending defeat.

During the regular season, Hachimura averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most efficient complementary forwards.

His size, perimeter shooting and ability to play either forward spot would make him a natural fit alongside Edwards and Ball as Minnesota looks to remain among the Western Conference contenders.

Salary Cap Could Complicate Timberwolves’ Pursuit

Interest alone may not be enough.

Minnesota’s financial flexibility is limited after its aggressive offseason.

The Timberwolves currently have only the veteran minimum exception available unless they create additional salary cap room through a trade or another roster move.

That could make negotiations challenging if Hachimura receives offers above the minimum elsewhere in free agency.

Golden State has also entered the conversation, according to Stein and Fischer, giving Hachimura another playoff contender to consider as he evaluates his options.

One of Minnesota’s Biggest Remaining Priorities

The Timberwolves have already transformed their backcourt by acquiring Ball to pair with Edwards.

Replacing the production of Randle and Reid in the frontcourt remains one of the organization’s biggest remaining offseason priorities.

Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting suggests Minnesota has zeroed in on its preferred solution.

Whether president of basketball operations Tim Connelly can create enough financial flexibility to land Hachimura is another question entirely.

For now, though, the Lakers forward has emerged as the Timberwolves’ top target to complete one of the NBA’s most dramatically reshaped rosters.