Timberwolves Realistic Trade Package For Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly interested in Kyrie Irving, but the trade package is the biggest concern. Minnesota would not want to sacrifice too much to add a veteran point guard coming off a brutal injury. However, it appears that the trade could land them a star without having to give up too much in return. Rudy Gobert may be the only big name to get moved in such a deal.

Fadeaway Media pitched the following realistic trade package:

“Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, 2032 second-round pick Dallas Mavericks Receive: Rudy Gobert, 2032 first-round pick While the Mavericks are not a win-now team, they can still benefit from Gobert’s defensive presence. Having him in the lineup to provide some resistance in the paint would be a huge relief for Cooper Flagg and would also allow the Mavericks to build a defensive identity for their new basketball era.”

The logic would see the Dallas Mavericks taking Rudy Gobert’s contract in the trade to receive a future first round draft pick. Gobert’s elite defensive history could see him working effectively with Cooper Flagg to create an incredible defense for the franchise. It all depends on whether the Mavericks want to move from Kyrie as he rehabs from a career-changing injury in his 30s.

Why Minnesota Badly Wants Kyrie Irving

Recent rumors indicate that Anthony Edwards views Irving as the perfect teammate that the franchise can trade for to improve the roster. Another strong first round performance against the Denver Nuggets unfortunately ended in the second round to the San Antonio Spurs.

A young Spurs roster already passing the Timberwolves is a bad sign for Minnesota having to keep pace with San Antonio and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Irving would give the Timberwolves a star point guard for the first time in the Edwards era.

Lackluster point guard play over the past few seasons has put more pressure on Edwards to lead the offense. Kyrie gives them another great ball handler and someone who can dominate opposing defenses at his best. Edwards would get the most talented teammate he’s ever had if Irving can still contribute at a high level.

Timberwolves Have Limited Trade Options

One of the toughest things for Minnesota’s future is trying to figure out which names they can trade for better talent. Gobert and Julius Randle make so much money that one of the two must be moved in a deal that brings back the contract typically associated with a star.

Both names failed the Timberwolves in the second round and hurt their overall trade value. Randle would likely be a salary dump, and Minnesota needs to hope that a three-team trade could see a weaker team wanting his contract.

Trading Gobert is risking losing their defensive identity, but the Timberwolves have equally talented center Naz Reid on the roster. Reid often played over Gobert in the second round and could easily move into the starting lineup. Minnesota must pull the trigger if they can acquire Irving with Gobert as the main piece they send back.