Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert Defends Anthony Edwards After Game 4 Struggles

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves have their backs against the wall as they trail 3-1 in their Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also came to the defense of star guard Anthony Edwards.

In 41 minutes of action, Edwards underperformed when it came to his standards on offense. He finished with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds on 5-of-13 shooting from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

In a game that went down to the wire as the Thunder escaped with a 128-126 win on the road, plenty of criticism went Edwards’ way. After dominating Oklahoma City in Game 3, his inability to maintain that form in Game 4 has put the Timberwolves in a tough position.

Edwards did not think he had a hard time in Game 4, instead complimenting the Thunder for how they prepared against the Timberwolves on defense.

“I don’t look at it like I struggled, or [Julius Randle] struggled,” Edwards said. “They just, they had a good game plan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were super in the gaps, I made the right play all night.”

Gobert also came to Edwards’ defense ahead of Game 5, being proud of his overall effort in the second half of Game 4.

“I thought he was great,” Gobert said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “… I was really proud of the way he played in the second half. The way he got into the paint and found his teammates and made the right play. A lot of people think basketball is just about scoring 30 every night, it’s not true.”

What’s next for Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves

Teammates will typically come to each other’s defense. What Rudy Gobert did for Anthony Edwards was no exception.

While the Timberwolves stay united in a time of adversity, they must be ready to play against the Thunder on the road. They are one loss away from elimination, which would be their second straight exit from the West Finals.

Minnesota has performed above expectations with how they made their playoff run. They stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in five games and beat the Golden State Warriors in five games. This showed they have the quality to have respect as one of the best teams in the league.

However, they have met their match against the Thunder. Taking on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, first-time All-Star Jalen Williams, rising star Chet Holmgren, and defensive specialists Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso has pushed Minnesota to the brink of elimination. They must respond or their 2024-25 season will officially come to a close.

The Timberwolves will fight to keep their season alive when they face the Thunder in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 28 at 8:30 p.m. If they win, they will host Game 6 on May 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.