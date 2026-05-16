Timberwolves Get Crucial Injury Update Just Before Do-or-Die Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves received a timely boost ahead of a must-win Game 6, with guard Terrence Shannon Jr. officially available after briefly appearing on the injury report earlier Friday.

Shannon had been listed as questionable due to a head contusion, raising concerns about his status just hours before tipoff. Late additions to the injury report often signal potential absences, but Minnesota avoided that outcome as the rookie was cleared to play.

The update comes as the Timberwolves face elimination, trailing 3-2 in their Western Conference semifinal series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Terrence Shannon Jr. Emerges as Key Playoff Contributor

Shannon’s availability is significant for a Minnesota team looking to extend its season and force a decisive Game 7.

The rookie guard played a limited role during the regular season, averaging 12.5 minutes across 43 appearances while frequently falling out of the rotation. He also logged multiple DNP-CDs to begin the playoffs.

That changed in the first round, when Shannon broke out with 24 points in nearly 35 minutes during Minnesota’s closeout win over the Denver Nuggets — a performance that reshaped his role moving forward.

Since then, Shannon has carved out a consistent spot in Chris Finch’s rotation, providing energy, defensive activity, and secondary scoring.

Shooting Struggles Persist Against Spurs Defense

In the current series against San Antonio, Shannon has averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over five games, including two starts, while playing 25.0 minutes per contest.

However, efficiency has been an issue.

Shannon is shooting just 29.2% from the field (14-of-48), including 17.6% (3-of-17) from beyond the arc — a reflection of both his struggles and the Spurs’ defensive pressure.

Despite that, Minnesota has continued to rely on his aggressiveness and defensive versatility, particularly as the series has become more physical.

Timberwolves Facing Elimination in Game 6

With the season on the line, Shannon’s availability gives Minnesota another playable option in a tight rotation.

Even if he is not fully at peak condition following the head contusion, his presence adds depth on the perimeter — something that could prove critical against a Spurs team that has controlled the series.

The Timberwolves now enter Game 6 needing a win to keep their season alive and push the series back to San Antonio for a Game 7.

For Minnesota, having one of its emerging contributors available — even amid recent struggles — could be a subtle but important factor in a win-or-go-home scenario.