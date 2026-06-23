Timberwolves Projected Trade Package for Jaylen Brown Revealed

The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is finally over, with the Miami Heat coming out on top to sign the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. The Boston Celtics have been left hanging after their pursuit of the two-time MVP didn’t succeed.

Boston had shown strong interest and reportedly offered Jaylen Brown plus multiple first-round picks. The offer couldn’t beat that of Miami’s.

Now, speculation is mounting that the Celtics may finally move forward with trading their All-Star wing to avoid any awkwardness that comes with being offered as a trade chip.

According to NBA content creator Andrew Fenichel, the Celtics cannot afford to take a step back if they move Brown; any deal must bring back high-quality pieces they can pair alongside Jayson Tatum.

One proposed scenario involves sending Brown to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for center Rudy Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels.

The Celtics will get frontcourt size and perimeter defense in one swing, and the Timberwolves will get a Finals MVP co-star to pair with Anthony Edwards. It makes it a win-win.

Jaylen Brown to Timberwolves Scenario

The main reason Brown was reportedly used to drive the Antetokounmpo deal was his cap space. He is on a supermax $303.7 million deal, one of the largest in the NBA, and moving his deal will create a significant space to add new players.

While not at Brown’s deal level, Gobert is also a significant earner slated to earn around $36.5 million in the upcoming season. Adding McDaniels’ mid-level deal takes the Celtics over the salary-matching option with Brown’s contract.

It is a sizable but more manageable situation for Boston as they get two pieces for one in the same cap range, and it avoids a full roster teardown. The Celtics also have a $27.7 million traded player exception, which they can use to balance this incoming.

Reports indicate that Edwards needs a co-star to compete, which may prompt Minnesota to make this move. It does not have an abundance of future draft assets to make a move without using some of its main stars.

Julius Randle has already been traded to the Brooklyn Nets, which means the door is not shut on Gobert and McDaniels moving elsewhere.

How Boston Could Look With Gobert and McDaniels

The Celtics, with Gobert and McDaniels alongside Derrick White, will have one of the best defensive units in the league. These pieces surrounding Tatum will give the Celtics an edge on both ends of the floor.

Gobert, 33, is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and the veteran big man excels at anchoring the paint and altering shots. Boston could well consider its occasional interior vulnerabilities over.

McDaniels is a much younger addition, being only 25-years-old, he could be a long-term piece. At a lengthy 6-foot-9 frame, the forward can switch in and around the perimeter and has developed into a decent scorer and rebounder.

Without Brown, the Celtics lose one high-usage creator, but it will potentially unlock more touches and usage for Tatum and allow the surrounding core to effectively play to his strengths.

This isn’t the Antetokounmpo blockbuster addition the Celtics would have hoped for, but their competitive core will remain intact without Brown.