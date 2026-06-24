Timberwolves’ Projected Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing pressure to surround Anthony Edwards with a contention-worthy co-star this offseason.

Despite having a solid unit, Edwards has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of a high-level offensive partner.

According to SB Nation’s Jeremy Brener, the Timberwolves front office may be prompted to explore aggressive moves this offseason to satisfy their franchise cornerstone.

One name that is an interesting option is Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who could fill in as an added scoring guard.

“The Wolves have a pressing need at the point guard position, so they need to scour the rest of the league to see if there are any upgrades available,” Brener wrote. One player that could be on the move is Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving.

In a proposed trade, Minnesota could send center Rudy Gobert, their No. 28 pick in the 2026 draft, first-round swap rights in 2028, and an unprotected first-round pick in 2033 to Dallas in exchange for Irving.

Irving doesn’t look to be on the move, but with the Mavericks trending in a new direction with new front office personnel, they may consider a good offer for the 34-year-old star.

How Timberwolves Can Make a Trade for Kyrie Irving Work

Getting Irving for Gobert will be a step towards another direction for Minnesota. It has long prided itself on a defensive and physical style, but that has often come at the expense of a free-flowing offense.

Salary-wise, Irving will slot into Gobert’s position in the cap. He is on a three-year, $119 million extension with a $39.5 million cap hit for 2026-27. Gobert will earn roughly $36.5 million in the same season.

Minnesota has a thin asset pool, and as such, unloading Gobert creates breathing room under the cap. The franchise is expected to follow that same path, looking at recent moves like Julius Randle.

The Mavericks may not be overly open to moving Irving, at least not now. The chance to see him together with Cooper Flagg didn’t work out this season due to his injury absence. The franchise may be willing to see how the pair play this coming season.

However, at 34 and with an injury record, Dallas may be open to moving on if the return improves their future outlook.

How Irving Can Improve Minnesota

Minnesota already has a strong roster with Edwards still in play, but taking off the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert will certainly downgrade its defense. However, getting Irving in return will elevate the offense.

Irving with Edwards will be a formidable backcourt duo with a mix of creativity, flair, and athleticism. A huge offensive load will be taken off Edwards’ shoulders.

Being that Irving could be a short-term deal, the Timberwolves can confidently commit to other important pieces and get future flexibility.

“Another reason why a move like this makes sense is because it allows the Wolves to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu in free agency,” Brener added.

Irving remains a major risk; he missed the entire 2025-26 season due to an ACL injury. He is expected to be back for next season, but still an availability risk. However, the potential reward of a healthy Irving — an elite finisher, playmaker, leader, and closer — could outweigh the concerns, and Minnesota could bet on that star talent.





