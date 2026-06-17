Report: Timberwolves May Trade $100 Million Star To Help Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the top contenders in the Western Conference over the past three years. Yet, they have fallen short multiple times of going over the hump to take a shot at the NBA championship.

With their recent playoff shortcomings, the Timberwolves could be looking at a drastic change on their roster to give offensive aid around their superstar, Anthony Edwards.

According to a report by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Timberwolves could be looking to package Julius Randle, who has been the secondary star of the team, earning $100 million, and Donte DiVicenzo for a bigger star that would give Edwards the star power he may need to get the Timberwolves past the conference finals.

“Many rival scouts have pointed to Julius Randle being packaged with DiVincenzo and the 28th pick for an established All-Star-like talent to pair with Edwards,” Siegel wrote.

Who Are The Timberwolves Targeting?

Among the Timberwolves’ targets were the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, yet all have been improbable options so far for Minnesota.

“The Wolves’ primary targets like Giannis, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving don’t appear to be plausible options at the moment, seeing as the Wolves aren’t in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes anymore, and both Leonard and Irving aren’t on the trade block,” Seigel said.

It remains to be seen who exactly the Timberwolves are targeting to add to their roster, but being aggressive in the trade market is a good sign for the team after a second-round series loss in the playoffs.

In 2024, the Timberwolves were in the Western Conference Finals, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks at a time when they still had Karl-Anthony Towns. A year later, they were again in the conference finals, but bowed down to the eventual champions OKC Thunder, with Randle as their second-best player.

Last May, they lost in the second round against the San Antonio Spurs, whose squad went on to play in the NBA Finals.

Edwards took another leap this season, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while making himself one of the candidates for MVP. However, he dealt with a knee injury in the playoffs, causing him to play under 100% for most of their postseason run.

Insider Reveals Timberwolves Plans For Draft Capital

The Timberwolves are not looking to get younger. Instead, they want to win now.

With such a mentality, the Timberwolves want a seasoned player in the draft, or just trade it for a win-now move, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Stein Line has learned that Minnesota is very much in conversation to move its No. 28 selection, with rival teams saying that the Wolves are searching for another ballhandler to bolster their backcourt,” Stein wrote.

Stein added that the Timberwolves could be looking at an overseas prospect, if they choose to retain their pick.

“If the Wolves were to move down but not out of the draft completely, league personnel have pegged Sergio de Larrea from Valencia in Spain as a prospect prominent on Minnesota president Tim Connelly’s radar.”

For now, the Timberwolves are expected to be heavy buyers as they hope to improve their roster for next season.