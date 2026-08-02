VIDEO: UFC Star Ciryl Gane Goes 1-on-1 With Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert went 1-on-1 with UFC star Ciryl Gane in a video posted while the two athletes enjoyed their summer.

Gobert is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and the anchor of the Timberwolves’ defense. As for Gane, he is the interim UFC heavyweight champion and considered one of the best MMA fighters on the planet.

Video of Rudy Gobert & Ciryl Gane Playing Basketball

On Sunday, Gane shared a video of him playing 1-on-1 with Gobert. Though he’s not an NBA player, Gane actually scored a few buckets on Gobert, showing off his incredible athleticism, as the Frenchman is considered one of the best athletes in MMA.

It’s no doubt an impressive showing by Gane, who is good friends with Gobert, his fellow Frenchman. Both men appeared to be in great shape as well, with Gane getting set to fight UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall later this year in a title unification bout, while Gobert prepares for the start of the NBA season, with the Timberwolves looking to win the NBA Championship this year.

Rudy Gobert Preparing for Upcoming Timberwolves Season

Gobert will once again be heavily relied on this season if the Timberwolves are going to have any chance of winning the NBA title, as the franchise still has yet to win it all since they were founded in 1989.

This offseason, the Timberwolves made several huge moves, including trading for point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, while dealing away power forward Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. The team also re-signed swingman Ayo Dosunmu to a long-term contract, keeping him in the fold going forward.

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards will, of course, be the lynchpin of the Timberwolves’ offense, as he is one of the best players in the league, and the team will only go as far as he takes them.

Of course, Gobert is the most important defensive player in Minnesota, and if he has another DPOY-caliber season, it would give the team a much better chance of emerging as the top team in the NBA’s Western Conference this season.