Who is Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi? Meet Timberwolves’ New TV Announcer

There’s a new voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night when they take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The play-by-play man on the TV broadcast on DAZN will be Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi, making his Timberwolves debut.

Fans watching the game may have questions about that new voice.

We’ve got the information you need to know.

Who is Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi?

Sciambi is a new play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves when they have their games broadcast locally.

He is well known for his MLB announcing role as the voice of the Chicago Cubs.

Sciambi has also worked high-profile college basketball games for ESPN, including alongside legendary color commentator Dick Vitale.

Why is Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi Announcing Timberwolves Games?

Sciambi is part of the group helping to take the spot of Michael Grady, who came up with Minnesota but is now doing more national work.

The Athletic explained it like this when Sciambi’s hiring was announced in September:

The Wolves have hired former Portland Trail Blazers announcer Kevin Calabro and Jon “Boog” Sciambi, the play-by-play voice of the Chicago Cubs and a prominent national baseball and college basketball announcer for ESPN, to join a stable that will continue to include Michael Grady and Alan Horton. All four will work with longtime color analyst Jim Petersen, who returns for his 29th season with the Wolves. Minnesota also announced that Meghan McPeak, a play-by-play announcer for WNBA games on USA Sports and former member of the Washington Wizards broadcast team, will serve as the sideline reporter and studio host for all road games. The Wolves have long had one of the league’s most respected television broadcast teams, which Grady parlayed into national gigs with Amazon Prime Video and NBC/Peacock. He has wanted to remain connected to the franchise that gave him his first shot as a full-time play-by-play announcer, doing a select number of Wolves games while also serving as a national voice akin to Mike Breen with the New York Knicks and Ian Eagle with the Brooklyn Nets. The Timberwolves are still working through the specifics of how many games each person will work in the play-by-play chair next to Petersen, an institution in Minnesota basketball.

Sciambi seems likely to show up on at least some games as this season goes along.

He’s certainly a veteran play-by-play man who is also known for being able to crack a good joke during Cubs games.

Sciambi sets up to be an enjoyable listen in Minnesota.

Why ‘Boog’ Nickname

Sciambi earned the ‘Boog’ nickname at his first-ever radio job.

His colleagues decided he looked like Orioles slugger Boog Powell, and the nickname has stuck for Sciambi’s entire career.