5 Surprising NBA Players Earning More Than LeBron James This Season

LeBron James spent most of his NBA career near the top of the league’s salary rankings.

His move to Philadelphia has placed him on the other side of the list.

James agreed to a two-year contract worth approximately $8 million to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, his $3,876,529 salary for 2026-27 represents a massive drop of nearly $49 million from the $52.6 million he earned during his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The decision gives Philadelphia one of the NBA’s most accomplished players at the veteran minimum while James pursues a fifth championship.

The deal sets up a striking list of players scheduled to earn more than the league’s career scoring leader.

Philadelphia’s current cap sheet places several teammates above James.

3 76ers Teammates Will Out-Earn LeBron James

VJ Edgecombe will carry an $11,663,880 salary in the second season of his rookie contract, nearly three times James’ figure.

The difference reflects NBA contract structure more than their respective standing in the league.

Edgecombe was the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, which placed him on a predetermined rookie scale. He also strengthened his value during a promising debut season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 75 starts.

Edgecombe’s salary still yields a jarring comparison.

A 20-year-old with one season of NBA experience will make approximately $7.8 million more than an all-time great playing well entering his record 24th season.

Meanwhile, Dean Wade will earn $9 million after signing with Philadelphia. The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 5.3 points across seven NBA seasons and has primarily served as a complementary defender and floor spacer.

Wade is set to collect more than twice James’ salary despite never averaging double figures or starting more than 32 games in a season.

Anfernee Simons provides the closest amount to James among the teammates listed. The veteran guard signed for $6 million, putting him approximately $2.1 million above James.

Simons owns a 14.9-point career average and gives the Sixers another perimeter scorer off the bench. His salary still sits well below the $25 million he earned last season, making both players examples of veterans who accepted significant reductions to land in Philadelphia.

Former 76ers Guard, Bucks Role Player Also Top James

T.J. McConnell remains one of Philadelphia’s more recognizable former players after beginning his career with the franchise in 2015. He is scheduled to earn $11 million from the Indiana Pacers in 2026-27.

McConnell developed from an undrafted guard into one of the league’s steadier reserves. But his salary is still nearly three times the amount James will receive.

Gary Trent Jr. offers the largest disparity on the list.

The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed him to a four-year, $64 million contract. He only averaged 8.1 points and shot 38.7% from the field last season. Yet, his 2026-27 salary is listed at $15.2 million, more than $11.3 million above James.

Trent’s deal has drawn league scrutiny, presenting another reminder of what James surrendered.

As salary comparisons across the league continue to look upside down, James’ contract shows precisely why he is the ultimate bargain of the 2026 offseason.