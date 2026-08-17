Pelicans Sign 5-Year NBA Veteran

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed five-year NBA veteran Trendon Watford to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Though Watford was linked to a deal with Valencia Basket in the EuroLeague, he ultimately secured an NBA contract to return to the league this coming season after being released by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this offseason.

Pelicans Sign Trendon Watford

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Pelicans have inked Watford to a one-year, $2.9 million contract for this coming season.

“Free agent F Trendon Watford has agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Watford considered multiple options but for New Orleans serves as a productive two-way get late into the offseason after a year in Philadelphia where he notched a 20-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple double in November,” Charania wrote on X.

Looking at Trendon Watford

Watford is a 25-year-old Alabama native who was undrafted out of LSU. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers as an undrafted free agent and played his first two NBA seasons with Portland before playing two more years with the Brooklyn Nets. He then played one season with the 76ers.

In his five-year NBA career, Watford has played in 270 games with 37 starts. He has averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 17.3 minutes during his NBA career.

With the 76ers needing both roster spots this offseason and also salary cap flexibility, the team dropped Watford even though he was a productive bench player for the Sixers last season.

But he was able to secure a one-year contract with the Pelicans to come back to the NBA this coming season, which is exactly what he was hoping for.

In New Orleans, look for Watford to play a reserve role off the bench, as the forward will serve as a backup to Pelicans franchise player Zion Williamson and young star Derik Queen. If any of the Pelicans’ forwards get hurt, then Watford can start for the team in a pinch, though he will likely be better served as forward depth off the bench in New Orleans this season.