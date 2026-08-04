New Orleans Pelicans Receive Awful Suggestion From Boston Celtics Diehard Fan

The New Orleans Pelicans have been far from relevant in the past half-decade. Despite having the likes of stars such as Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram over the years, the Pelicans remained on the fringes of a usually stacked Western Conference.

However, the Pelicans received a grim suggestion from Boston Celtics diehard-turned-analyst Bill Simmons, who lambasted the team for being irrelevant.

According to Simmons, the NBA should consider relocating the Pelicans amid rumors of other teams relocating. He also quipped about New Orleans not having an NBA team.

“It’s just never worked, and I’m not sure they should have an NBA team. I feel way differently about Portland,” Simmons, an avid Boston Celtics fan, said in his podcast. “Even Memphis has proven that they can be a really awesome small-market franchise…I wouldn’t say they should move either. New Orleans would be the one that I think you have to look at, unfortunately.”

“I’ve had people ask me over the last couple of weeks because they could tell I was kind of mad about this Portland thing. Like, ‘Well, why didn’t you stick up for New Orleans the same way?’ And I think the difference is, we still don’t have evidence that the NBA works in New Orleans,” he added.

Simmons added that the Pelicans have never clicked in New Orleans.

“You could blame the owners, you could blame the city, it’s not a big enough market, whatever you want to say, but it’s just never worked. And despite the fact that they have a good handful, I don’t know how many thousand fans, I don’t think the franchise has ever been successful there,” he said.

New Orleans Pelicans Have Little Success To Show For

The New Orleans Pelicans were founded in 2002 when the Charlotte Hornets relocated to Louisiana. The franchise played as the New Orleans Hornets, spent two seasons in Oklahoma City after Hurricane Katrina, and rebranded as the Pelicans in 2013 to honor the state bird

Anthony Davis, who was drafted first overall in 2012, starred for the franchise before being traded to Los Angeles in 2019.

Williamson, who was drafted first overall in 2019, then anchors the modern squad alongside various roster rebuilds.

The Pelicans franchise has made the playoffs 9 times in 24 seasons, compiling an all-time playoff record of 22-37. They have won 2 playoff series, never reached the NBA Finals, and have zero league championships.

The last time they made the playoffs was in 2024.

What The New Orleans Pelicans Want For Next Season?

Pelicans general manager Joe Dumars was honest about the team’s needs for next season during his end-of-season media availability.

“I would add more toughness to this team. We have to be able to compete every night. We cannot get banged around, pushed around,” Dumars said. “We have to be physical and compete every night. There were some nights we did it, but too many nights we didn’t compete at a high enough level for me. You can’t get past that in this league.

“We have talent. But if you think you’re just going to roll talent out on an NBA court and that’s all you need to do to win, that’s not going to happen.”

The Pelicans finished the past season with 26 wins and 56 losses, placing 11th in the Western Conference.

The team still has the likes of Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, and Derik Queen to build their team around for next season.