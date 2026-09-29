Zion Williamson Gets Blunt About Disappointing NBA Career

The NBA career of Zion Williamson has not panned out anywhere near the expectations set for him when entering the league. Williamson had hype equal to players like Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg when all were selected first overall. However, the New Orleans Pelicans’ lack of success in the Zion era continues to haunt him. Williamson’s various injuries have led to him underachieving seven years into his career.

Media day featured Zion getting blunt about his standing in the NBA today:

“I am not where I want to be,” said Williamson. “I am just not where I need to be. I’m not where I need to be, not where I want to be.”

Williamson made it clear that he needs to do more and get to a higher level in the NBA. New Orleans has higher hope this season with a solid mix of established talents and young prospects. Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy entering the season healthy gives Zion two co-stars.

Young prospects Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears are also expected to take a step forward. Williamson could have his best season yet with help around him. The lower half of the Western Conference also creates a realistic scenario to make the play-in seeds for a chance at the playoffs.

Does Zion Williamson Want To Leave New Orleans?

Some fans took Williamson’s quote too literal and believed that he was talking about not wanting to be in New Orleans. The quote was more about his stature in the NBA and being overlooked as a forgotten figure.

Fans and media pundits have lost faith in Zion since he’s yet to make a huge impact on winning this deep into his career. New stars like Flagg. VJ Edgecombe and Brandon Miller make Williamson look less impressive given his longer standing. Success is desperately needed for Zion this season from both individual and team results.

Williamson could want out for a better situation eventually, but the current frustration about his individual career. Expect Zion to enter this season motivated to make a run at the All-Star team. The playoffs will require the rest of the starters and bench help like Jordan Poole to also step up.

Good Signs For Zion Williamson This Season

Media day was viewed as a positive step for Williamson to both realize his issues and showing signs of fixing them. Zion lost more weight and is reportedly in the best shape of his playing career since his debut season when he lost Rookie of the Year to Ja Morant.

Fantasy drafts are already seeing Williamson getting drafted higher to show fans believing in him. The Pelicans having true playoff hope now will see Zion needing to play his best basketball to get ahead of teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Most of the arguments for New Orleans stem from having so much pure talent. No one fits that better than Williamson as one of the most gifted players in the NBA. Zion must stay in peak condition and lead a team to the playoffs at the first step to repair his image.