Zion Williamson Trade Update: Pelicans Moving On?

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson may be ready to part ways. The Pelicans have already made one significant change this offseason. Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin will not return, with Hall of Famer and current NBA executive Joe Dumars emerging as the likely choice to take over basketball operations.

According to ClutchPoints NBA writer Chris Dodson, Dumars is already reviewing plans of action, including whether to retain head coach Willie Green and how to proceed with the franchise’s best player.

Trade Winds Swirling Around Zion Williamson

Once Dumars steps into his new role, one of his earliest and most difficult decisions will be whether to move on from Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick has been the face of the Pelicans’ rebuild since 2019, but injuries and off-court concerns have led the franchise to a potential crossroads.

HoopsHype reports that the Pelicans are “expected to aggressively explore trades involving Zion Williamson” this summer, noting that several front-office voices believe the team can no longer build around the 24-year-old forward.

This potential shift doesn’t just stem from Williamson’s inability to stay on the court—it also reflects concerns about his long-term commitment to the organization. Williamson played in only 30 games this season, and his playoff debut remains on hold.

Zion’s Career in New Orleans: Talent Undermined by Turmoil

Williamson’s potential has always been tantalizing. He has career averages of 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting nearly 60% from the field. However, over five NBA seasons, he has missed more games than he’s played, appearing in just 214 contests.

Despite his talent, questions about his conditioning, communication with team officials, and overall buy-in have never been fully resolved. While Williamson signed a five-year, $197 million extension in 2022, the Pelicans included unique weight and conditioning clauses in that deal—highlighting just how concerned the franchise has been behind the scenes.

Now, with Dumars reportedly empowered to reshape the roster, it appears the Pelicans may finally be ready to explore what Williamson could fetch on the trade market.

Potential Trade Destinations for Zion Williamson

Several destinations have already emerged as possible landing spots if the Pelicans choose to part ways with Williamson. Gilber McGregor of the Sporting News outlined six potential suitors, including the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Atlanta offers one of the most headline-worthy scenarios: a blockbuster swap that sends Zion to the Hawks in exchange for All-Star point guard Trae Young. The deal would give New Orleans a high-usage floor general while giving Atlanta a fresh start with a frontcourt superstar. Though, the Pelicans would likely be leery of reuniting Young with former Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

The Charlotte Hornets also make sense, considering Williamson’s North Carolina roots and the possibility of pairing him with LaMelo Ball. Meanwhile, the Thunder could package some of their young talent and draft picks to have Zion team up with MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

Other teams like the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons could also enter the fray, but much depends on what Dumars values—veteran talent, draft capital, or a clean salary sheet.

Pelicans Face Franchise-Defining Summer

Whether or not the Pelicans trade Zion Williamson, this offseason is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal in franchise history. With Joe Dumars now reportedly guiding the ship, New Orleans could be headed in a very different direction—one that prioritizes stability, accountability, and a new identity.