Joe Dumars To Become Pelicans President of Basketball Operations

NBA Hall of Famer and current league vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars is joining the New Orleans Pelicans as it’s next president of basketball operations, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Dumars is finalizing a deal to join New Orleans shortly after dismissing former general manager David Griffin earlier this week. Dumars, a Louisiana native, was the top name on the list for New Orleans and the mutual interest led to the process moving swiftly.

Dumars is one of the most respected names in the NBA as both a player and an executive. A two time champion and former NBA Finals MVP as a player for the Detroit Pistons, Dumars joined Detroit as the president of basketball operations in 2000. He constructed the 2004 Pistons team that won the NBA title, before stepping down from the position in 2014. He became an advisor to the Sacramento Kings in 2019 before becoming the vice president of basketball operations for the NBA in 2022.

The Pelicans will rely heavily on Dumars’ experiences as the team looks to move forward. While head coach Willie Green remains with the team as of this writing, the organization is currently in the NBA Draft lottery and must make decisions on several players including Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Whether or not it’s in a full rebuild, the team and organization will be restructured in Dumars’ image, as the team tries to restore it’s place in a stacked Western Conference.

