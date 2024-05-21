After the New York Knicks fell short in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season, they now set their sights on making a significant trade this offseason that they hope would get them over the hump.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Monday, May 20, that the Knicks are “still targeting the upcoming summer as the time to trade for the next big name.”

The reason is that the Knicks wanted to strike before their roster becomes expensive next year.

They are about to enter the luxury threshold if they bring back their top free agents OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. Their top stars Jalen Brunson (4-year, $156.5 million extension) and Julius Randle (4-year, $181.5 million extension) are also eligible for lucrative extensions this summer.

Katz cited an initial list of their potential top trade targets, which could expand depending on some teams with big decisions this summer.

“It’s not clear who that star will be. Even the Knicks do not know. They are counting on one universal truth: In the NBA, someone unexpected always becomes available.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George on an opt-in-and-trade, the Miami Heat breaking it down, Donovan Mitchell again, the Phoenix Suns retooling — whatever happens, the Knicks plan to inject themselves into the conversation,” Katz wrote.

Looking for the Best Fit

While the Knicks want to make a splash in the trade market, they are not abandoning the reason why they are in this great position, according to Katz.

“The Knicks will search for the next great player, but they also will hope not to disrupt the culture that helped most of their roster to career years and encouraged the players to keep swinging, even as if they couldn’t feel their arms,” Katz wrote.

Looking at the three stars from Katz’s initial list of Knicks targets, the 28-year-old Towns looms to be the best fit for this Knicks roster based on age, skill set and recent play.

Town’s stellar defense against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ elimination of the Denver Nuggets showed that he’s come of age.

Mitchell’s fit next to Brunson in the backcourt is questionable for their lack of size. George is turning 35 next year with an extensive injury history and would also be redundant if the Knicks bring back Anunoby.

Who Could Become Available?

There are also reports which indicate Mitchell “is happy in Cleveland” and George “wants to remain in his hometown Los Angeles.”

What about Towns?

Regardless of the outcome of the Timberwolves’ playoff run, they will be facing major financial decisions this summer.

Anthony Edwards’ five-year, $204 million supermax contract and Jaden McDaniels’ five-year, $136 million extension kicks in next season. The salaries of Edwards, Towns ($49.3 million), Rudy Gobert ($43.8 million) and McDaniels alone are over the approved $141 million cap space for next season.

If the Timberwolves fall short of winning the championship (they have 5/2 odds in winning the NBA title at 888sport, a sister company of 888casino, one of the top 10 casino sites), the restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement would cripple them as a second apron team to alter their roster. There would be no other recourse than to shed big salaries.

Could Towns be the odd man out in Minnesota?

Knicks’ Potential Star Trade Package

The Knicks have eight tradable first-round and seven second-round picks, making them among the frontrunners to land a star should one become available.

Bojan Bogdanovic‘s $19 million which could become fully guaranteed by June 28 is the salary ballast in any trade for a star. But getting to the $50 million matching salary for a star would be tricky from there.

The Knicks reach that by either just adding Randle ($30.3 million) or a combination of Mitchell Robinson ($14.3 million) and one of Josh Hart ($18.1 million) and Donte DiVincenzo ($11.4 million).