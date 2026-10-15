Ex-76ers Star Rips Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns Contract Situation

One former NBA star doesn’t believe the New York Knicks are handling the Karl-Anthony Towns contract situation properly.

Evan Turner was once a highly touted draft pick in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers selecting him No. 2 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. Turner was the top college basketball player at Ohio State, winning National College Player of the Year in 2010. He would parlay that collegiate success into a successful NBA career, spending 10 seasons in the league, with his first four being with the 76ers.

Towns’ current contract situation with the Knicks is simple — he has two years left with a player option. Towns is seeking a new deal after the Knicks just won their first championship in over 50 years. However, the Knicks’ offer is $77 million below his total maximum projection and New York has decided to shelve talks with the regular season approaching.

That doesn’t sit well with Turner. The former No. 2 overall pick — speaking on behalf of Stake — knocks the Knicks for how they’re handling KAT’s contract situation.

“I thought it was pretty crazy,” said Turner. “I think it’s one thing for them to focus if they weren’t able to get it done. But I’m kind of just sitting on the side about it hopefully that it doesn’t affect what the Knicks have going on. What more do you want? You want me to win two championships? You want me to play the best I ever played and sacrifice? I think one thing Mike Brown had said prior to the season: we win, everybody eats, which is usually the sentiment. I don’t know what’s going on or battling a second apron. I’m one of those people if you get a Costco size of ketchup, you’re appreciative of it and don’t complain when it’s over.

“That’s kind of like when you look at the Warriors or you look at the Knicks, you got to go all in while you can,” Turner continued. “There’s no guarantee that in four or five years you’re going to be great, or you’re going to find a different recipe for success, and this might be your best team. I believe that they should definitely reward the guys, especially in a prominent career, and ride it out.”

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Contract Offer From Knicks Far Below Maximum

KAT played a major role as the secondary piece to Jalen Brunson in the Knicks’ first title win since 1973. In just his second season with New York, Towns showed his all-around game, averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on 55.1% from the field during their postseason run. He also played a key role in slowing down the San Antonio Spurs‘ Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Finals series.

However, the Knicks’ offer 0f $200 million over four years is far below the $277 million that Towns could garner on a maximum deal. Towns is willing to compromise, but feels the $50 million per year is far below what he should earn.

Knicks Also Have to Sign Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson to New Deals

It’s worth noting that New York also has to sign Josh Hart to a new deal and will likely sign franchise star Jalen Brunson to a new deal. The NBA’s new rules penalize teams harshly for reaching the second apron.

“I don’t know where these conversations come from,” said Turner. “I wanted it to make sense, and I love a second apron conversation, But I don’t know, bro. I’m trying to get my bread, you know what I mean. Like, ‘Hey, big dog, you can’t just get my money.’ You won a championship. When you go to the country club, everybody thinks you the coolest dude. I did my work. No matter what, the Knicks brand is going to eat off this forever. Like call it what it is. You pay to play — that’s it. Like with the Warriors, when they did their thing with Draymond, it looks crazy. But right now, this is the respect that you give for what you built.”