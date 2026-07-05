Andre Drummond Explains What he Bring to Knicks as Mitchell Robinson’s Replacement

For the New York Knicks, losing reserve center Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency was a big deal. Robinson was the team’s longest-tenured player and he was a key contributor throughout the team’s recent run to the NBA title.

But while Robinson will be missed, the Knicks must move on, and they did so by signing veteran big man Andre Drummond in free agency to fill the void left by Robinson’s departure.

Andre Drummond Ready to Fill Hole Left by Mitchell Robinson’s Departure

In a recent interview, Drummond explained what he brings to the Knicks and how he can help to fill the hole left by Robinson.

“I think this what they need right now,” Drummond said. “Getting rid of Mitchell Robinson was a huge loss for them. I bring in a similar talent, similar energy, but I’m a veteran, I’ve been around for a long time, and I know what it takes to win. [I’m] excited to be in a new role in a new city, going back to a place I’m familiar with.”

Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for Philadelphia last season.

Andre Drummond’s Farewell Message to Philadelphia

Following his departure from Philly, Drummond shared a heartful goodbye message on social media.

“From day one, you welcomed me and my family with love. Wearing this jersey was an honor, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to represent this city, this organization, and the fans,” Drummond wrote.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for making this chapter one I’ll always appreciate. … Philly will always have a special place in my heart. Nothing but love and gratitude as I move into the next chapter.”

Drummond ended his post with a message to Knicks fans in order to let them know that he’s ready and eager to embrace his role with his new franchise.

“To the Knicks fans, I know what this city expects, and I’m ready to embrace it,” Drummond wrote. “I’m coming in with gratitude, hunger, and a mindset to work. Let’s make this chapter special.”

New York will be Drummond’s seventh NBA franchise, joining Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, L.A. (Lakers), Chicago and Brooklyn.