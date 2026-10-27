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Andre Drummond Sends Blunt Message After Knicks Benching Before Pistons Reunion

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 23: Andre Drummond #0 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during second half of the Celtics Home Opener at TD Garden on October 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Knicks 107-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Andre Drummond is getting another opportunity against his former team. Whether that leads to more playing time remains uncertain.

The New York Knicks center expressed frustration after coach Mike Brown benched him for the entire second half of Sunday’s 111-102 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Drummond played just seven minutes before Brown turned to James Wiseman, another former Detroit Pistons center.

Now, Drummond will return to the rotation Tuesday against the unbeaten Pistons, who will be without injured All-Star Jalen Duren.

New York, meanwhile, is still searching for its first victory.

Andre Drummond Admits Uncertainty About Knicks Role

Drummond didn’t hide his disappointment when reporters asked about his sudden benching.

“Control what I can control,” Drummond said, according to the New York Post.

“I can’t do [expletive] about not playing. All I can do is cheer my teammates on and hope for the best.”

Asked whether Brown had explained the decision, Drummond suggested he had received little clarity.

“You make the guess for me,” he said.

The frustration extended beyond Sunday’s game.

In a separate interview clip shared by SNY, Drummond was asked whether he understood his expected role with New York.

“Nope,” Drummond replied. “I’m just here to work, when my number’s called, I’m prepared to play.”

His comments reflected the uncertainty surrounding New York’s second unit after three consecutive defeats.

Mike Brown Explains Andre Drummond Benching

Drummond’s removal followed a defensive breakdown midway through the second quarter.

After a Knicks basket, Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. beat Drummond downcourt for an uncontested layup.

Brown immediately called a timeout and replaced the veteran with Wiseman.

Drummond never returned.

However, Brown emphasized that the defensive lapse wasn’t solely responsible for his decision.

The Knicks coach said the team’s transition defense needed improvement and that he wanted to evaluate Wiseman.

Brown also acknowledged playing Drummond longer than intended during New York’s season opener against Boston.

He plans to use the veteran in shorter stretches moving forward.

Despite Sunday’s benching, Brown confirmed Drummond would remain the first backup center against Detroit.

“Andre will go out there as a backup in the next game,” Brown said.

Still, Brown stressed that reserve minutes must be earned.

Wiseman, meanwhile, missed all five field-goal attempts against Orlando and finished scoreless.

Pistons Present Drummond With Redemption Opportunity

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
GettyAndre Drummond of the New York Knicks dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2026 in New York City.

Detroit enters Tuesday’s matchup 3-0 despite losing Duren to a right hamstring strain.

The Pistons defeated Philadelphia 106-93 on Sunday behind Cade Cunningham’s 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Daniss Jenkins added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Duren’s absence could present opportunities around the basket for Drummond, whose rebounding once made him a cornerstone of Detroit’s franchise.

Drummond spent his first seven-plus NBA seasons with the Pistons before being traded in 2020.

He began his Knicks career with 12 points and 14 rebounds against Boston but has since seen his minutes shrink.

Tuesday offers another chance to demonstrate his value.

For Detroit, the challenge is preserving its unbeaten start without its starting center.

For Drummond, it’s about earning the trust of his new coach.

And for the Knicks, the urgency is even greater: The defending champions cannot afford another lackluster performance as they try to avoid opening the season 0-4.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Andre Drummond Sends Blunt Message After Knicks Benching Before Pistons Reunion

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