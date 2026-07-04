Andre Drummond Sends Emotional Message After Joining Knicks

Andre Drummond’s goodbye to Philadelphia quickly became a homecoming in New York.

Hours after agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the defending NBA champion Knicks, the veteran center thanked the Philadelphia 76ers in an emotional social media post before turning his attention to the franchise he grew up cheering for.

The Mount Vernon, New York, native acknowledged the pressure that comes with wearing a Knicks uniform—and made clear he’s ready for it.

Andre Drummond Thanks 76ers Before Beginning Knicks Chapter

Drummond reflected on his two seasons in Philadelphia with gratitude, thanking the organization, teammates and fans for welcoming both him and his family.

“From day one, you welcomed me and my family with love,” Drummond wrote. “Wearing this jersey was an honor, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to represent this city, this organization, and the fans.”

The two-time NBA All-Star also thanked everyone behind the scenes who helped make his stay memorable.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for making this chapter one I’ll always appreciate.”

He closed his farewell with one final message to Philadelphia.

“Philly will always have a special place in my heart. Nothing but love and gratitude as I move into the next chapter.”

Mount Vernon Native Returns Home to the Knicks

For Drummond, joining New York represents far more than another stop in a 15-year NBA career.

The Mount Vernon native grew up a Knicks fan before becoming one of the league’s premier rebounders, making his arrival at Madison Square Garden a full-circle moment after stints with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and 76ers.

He immediately embraced the expectations that come with playing for the defending champions.

“To the Knicks fans, I know what this city expects, and I’m ready to embrace it,” Drummond wrote. “I’m coming in with gratitude, hunger, and a mindset to work. Let’s make this chapter special.”

Knicks Turn to Andre Drummond After Frontcourt Overhaul

Drummond arrives at a pivotal time for New York’s frontcourt.

The Knicks lost longtime backup center Mitchell Robinson to the rival Boston Celtics on a three-year, $47.4 million contract after chairman James Dolan reiterated his commitment to keeping the team below the NBA’s punitive second salary-cap apron.

New York also watched young center Ariel Hukporti leave for Philadelphia after declining to extend him a qualifying offer.

Those departures left Karl-Anthony Towns as the only true center on the roster before the Knicks moved quickly to secure Drummond in free agency.

The veteran now steps into a role that will require many of the same qualities Robinson brought during the franchise’s championship run—elite rebounding, interior toughness and dependable defense.

Andre Drummond Gives Knicks Veteran Leadership and Rebounding

While Drummond won’t be expected to duplicate Robinson’s impact as a rim protector, few available centers offered a stronger rebounding résumé.

He led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons during his Detroit tenure and captured four rebounding titles between the 2015-16 and 2019-20 seasons.

During the past two years, Drummond backed up Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, averaging 6.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes over 103 games, including 48 starts.

A two-time All-Star, he owns career averages of 12.1 points and 11.9 rebounds, with his finest season coming in 2017-18, when he posted 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals.

The Knicks aren’t asking him to be the centerpiece of their frontcourt. They need him to provide the physical rebounding, veteran leadership and reliable depth necessary to help defend the franchise’s first NBA championship in more than five decades.

If Drummond’s first message as a Knick is any indication, he’s returning home with a clear understanding of the responsibility that comes with it.