Anthony Edwards Gets Honest About Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

The debate over who deserves to be called the face of the NBA took an unexpected turn Friday when one of basketball’s brightest young stars removed himself from the conversation.

Speaking during Fanatics Fest in New York, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said he believes the distinction should belong to reigning NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson because the New York Knicks captain has accomplished something Edwards has yet to achieve.

“The face of the league comes with a lot of responsibilities, and I think one of those is winning the championship,” Edwards said. “And I haven’t did that yet so, maybe Jalen Brunson or one of those guys.”

For Brunson, it represented one of the strongest endorsements of his career.

Edwards has frequently been mentioned among the NBA’s future faces, but rather than embracing that label, the four-time All-Star pointed to the player who guided New York to its first championship in 53 years.

Anthony Edwards Explained Exactly Why Brunson Earned the Honor

Edwards’ reasoning had little to do with statistics or highlight plays.

Instead, he argued that the league’s standard-bearer should first prove capable of leading a franchise to the sport’s ultimate prize.

By that definition, Brunson’s 2026 postseason made him a worthy choice.

The Knicks captain averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists while leading New York through the Eastern Conference playoffs before elevating his game on basketball’s biggest stage.

Against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds, helping the Knicks capture their first NBA championship since 1973.

His dominant performance earned him unanimous Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP honors while cementing one of the greatest postseason runs in franchise history.

If Edwards believes winning should define the face of the NBA, Brunson’s résumé reflects precisely the standard he described.

Brunson’s Legacy Continued Growing After the Finals

The accolades didn’t stop once the championship parade ended.

Weeks after leading the Knicks to the title, Brunson swept all three individual ESPY Awards for which he was nominated, winning Best Athlete in Men’s Sports, Best NBA Player and Best Championship Performance.

The latter honor came after Brunson’s spectacular 45-point performance in the title-clinching Game 5 of the NBA Finals, one of the defining performances of the postseason.

The Knicks also received Best Team honors, while OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in that completed the largest comeback in NBA playoff history after New York erased a 29-point deficit earned a nomination for Best Play.

Together, the awards served as another reminder that the Knicks’ championship run became the defining story of the NBA season.

Edwards’ comments added another layer of validation.

Rather than simply praising Brunson as one of the league’s elite players, Edwards essentially argued that New York’s championship elevated him to basketball’s biggest individual distinction.

Brunson’s Championship Run Came While Battling Injury

The postseason has become even more remarkable in hindsight.

Earlier this month, Brunson underwent surgery to repair an injury in his right forearm and wrist after quietly playing through the ailment during New York’s championship run.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Brunson is expected to spend at least two months recovering before returning to basketball activities.

The revelation added another chapter to Brunson’s postseason legacy.

Rather than allowing the injury to become a distraction—or an excuse—the Knicks’ captain continued carrying one of the NBA’s heaviest offensive workloads, producing signature performance after signature performance before finally addressing the issue once the season ended.

Brunson appeared at Fanatics Fest wearing a protective brace on his right hand, though he was no longer using the sling seen shortly after surgery, an encouraging sign as he continues progressing through his rehabilitation.

The current timetable is not expected to affect his availability for training camp.

Respect From a Peer Carries Unique Weight

Awards, championships and statistics have already established Brunson’s place among the NBA’s elite.

Recognition from a fellow superstar may resonate differently.

Edwards had every opportunity to embrace the conversation surrounding his own standing in the league. Instead, he redirected it toward Brunson, saying the responsibility of being the NBA’s face begins with winning a championship.

Coming from one of the game’s brightest young stars—and someone many have projected to become the league’s next standard-bearer—that endorsement may be as meaningful as any accolade Brunson has collected this summer.

For the Knicks, it served as another indication that their franchise cornerstone isn’t just being celebrated for delivering a championship.

He’s increasingly being viewed around the league as the player who set the standard for the NBA season.