Lakers Star Austin Reaves Makes Honest Admission About Knicks Championship Run

Austin Reaves did not offer a detailed breakdown of the New York Knicks’ championship run, but the Los Angeles Lakers guard identified the quality that made their success possible.

Their connection.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Reaves praised the Knicks’ chemistry and pointed to their willingness to play for one another as something every contender should want to build.

“They care for one another,” Reaves said. “They play for one another.”

Reaves initially said he did not have many thoughts about the Knicks winning the championship. But when host Dan Patrick asked whether he could appreciate what New York had built as a team, Reaves highlighted his familiarity with three members of the Knicks’ core.

“I got to know some of those guys when I played with the USA team—with Mikal, Josh and JB,” Reaves said, referring to Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. “Great dudes. You couldn’t ask for better humans.”

Reaves said those relationships were reflected in the way the Knicks played throughout their title run.

“I think that shows on the basketball court,” Reaves said. “They care for one another. They play for one another. And that’s, like you said, something you want to build.”

Team USA Experience Gave Reaves a Close Look at Knicks Core

Reaves played alongside Brunson, Bridges and Hart with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

The Americans returned home without a medal after losing to Germany in the semifinals and Canada in the third-place game. But the tournament gave Reaves a firsthand look at the personalities and relationships that would later become central to the Knicks’ championship core.

At the time, only Brunson and Hart were teammates in New York. Bridges was still with the Brooklyn Nets before the Knicks acquired him and reunited the three former Villanova standouts.

Their time together with Team USA offered an early glimpse of the chemistry that would eventually help anchor New York’s title run.

Brunson served as the Americans’ starting point guard, while Bridges and Hart brought the defensive versatility, toughness and unselfishness that later became hallmarks of the Knicks.

Reaves developed his own bond with the trio during the tournament and came away with an appreciation for who they were away from basketball.

“You couldn’t ask for better humans,” Reaves said.

NovaKnicks’ Chemistry Became Championship Foundation

The bond among Brunson, Hart and Bridges stretched back well before their time with Team USA.

All three played together at Villanova, where they were part of the Wildcats’ 2016 national championship team. Brunson and Bridges also won another title in 2018, after Hart had entered the NBA.

Their eventual reunion in New York gave the Knicks a level of familiarity and trust that became increasingly evident during their championship season.

That connection extended throughout the roster.

The Knicks repeatedly leaned on their collective resilience during a postseason filled with narrow finishes, dramatic comebacks and pressure-packed moments. Reaves suggested that their relationships away from the court helped create the selflessness that defined them on it.

New York had the talent to contend, but Reaves believed its willingness to sacrifice and compete for one another separated it.

Reaves Sees Knicks’ Culture as Model for Lakers

Reaves’ comments also reflected the type of culture the Lakers hope to build as they begin a new era.

The 28-year-old recently signed a maximum contract to remain in Los Angeles and said the Lakers are attempting to construct something sustainable around Luka Dončić, head coach JJ Redick and a younger roster following LeBron James’ departure.

The Lakers’ personnel and style differ from those of the Knicks, but the underlying goal is similar: to develop a connected group capable of competing together over several seasons.

Reaves said Los Angeles wants to achieve success immediately while establishing a foundation that can last another five to seven years.

The Knicks showed what can happen when talent, continuity and genuine relationships come together.

Reaves saw the beginning of that bond in Manila. Three years later, he watched it help carry New York to a championship.