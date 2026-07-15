At the top of the week, the New York Knicks found out that one of their possible free agent targets was off the market.

Jonas Valanciunas was reportedly signing with the Lithuanian club Žalgiris Kaunas.

However, the veteran center shot down that report with a comment on Instagram.

“You wake up and everything is decided for you,” said the veteran center. “In reality you don’t even need to make decisions yourself😀 thank you, year reporters😀😀😀.”

That suggested that Valanciunas was keeping the chances of staying in the NBA alive, which was good news for the Knicks.

However, credible voices inside the pro basketball space are now making the veteran center’s move official. Maybe the report was early, but not wrong.

New York Knicks Get Bad News On 14-Year NBA Free Agent Target

Donatas Urbonas of Basket News reported that Valanciunas is officially signing a two-year deal with Žalgiris Kaunas.

The veteran center is expected to make $5.5 million with his new contract.

Last season, Valanciunas was gaining steam as a possible flight risk to Europe when he was still with the Sacramento Kings.

However, the Denver Nuggets wanted to lure in the center to become Nikola Jokic’s top backup. The Nuggets acquired Valanciunas’ $30.2 million deal, which had a $10.3 million salary in 2025-2026.

With the Nuggets, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, while seeing the court for just 13.4 minutes per game.

With his $10.0 million salary for the 2026-2027 season non-guaranteed, the Nuggets cut ties with Valanciunas last week to avoid paying the bill.

New York Knicks’ Center Depth

The Knicks expectedly lost Mitchell Robinson to the open free agency market.

After playing a key role on the Knicks’ bench amid a championship season, Robinson earned a notable payday and will likely land a starting role.

The Knicks signed Andre Drummond to take over for Robinson. Shortly after, Valanciunas gained steam as a possible target to be brought in and compete with Drummond to become Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup.

With the latest move for Valanciunas, the role remains Drummond’s to lose.