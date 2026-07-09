Knicks Get Intriguing Jonas Valančiūnas Update From Insider

One day after Jonas Valančiūnas officially became an unrestricted free agent, the New York Knicks‘ interest in the veteran center appears to run deeper than previously known.

SNY’s Ian Begley revealed Thursday that New York’s pursuit actually dates back to the 2024 offseason, showing the defending NBA champions have been monitoring Valančiūnas for two years as they continue searching for frontcourt depth.

“NYK was interested in Jonas Valanciunas in ’24 offseason,” Begley wrote on X.

“We had a lot of talks with different teams. New York (was) one of them,” Valančiūnas said at the time.

Begley added another noteworthy detail.

“NYK will have solid depth at center if Valanciunas, a former client of Leon Rose, chooses the Knicks in his current free agency. He is among the centers on their radar.”

NYK was interested in Jonas Valanciunas in ‘24 offseason. "We had a lot of talks with different teams. New York (was) one of them,” he said then. NYK will have solid depth at center if Valanciunas, a former client of Leon Rose, chooses Knicks in his current free agency. He is… https://t.co/rzZ7wKqzM8 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 9, 2026

Knicks Are Revisiting a Familiar Target

Begley’s update provides important historical context after ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Denver Nuggets waived Valančiūnas.

Rather than reacting to an unexpected opportunity, the Knicks are revisiting a player they first pursued during the 2024 offseason.

That history could matter.

Before becoming New York’s president of basketball operations, Rose represented Valančiūnas during his time at Creative Artists Agency, giving the Knicks’ top executive a longstanding relationship with the 34-year-old center.

While prior representation guarantees nothing, it provides familiarity as New York continues evaluating veteran options to reinforce its frontcourt.

Jonas Valančiūnas Fits New York’s Championship Window

The Knicks addressed their most pressing need at center by signing Andre Drummond following Mitchell Robinson’s departure to the Boston Celtics.

Adding Valančiūnas would give head coach Mike Brown another experienced option behind Karl-Anthony Towns while further strengthening one of the NBA’s deepest frontcourts.

Last season, Valančiūnas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 65 games while serving as Nikola Jokić’s backup in Denver.

Although no longer an everyday starter, he remains an efficient interior scorer, physical rebounder and dependable veteran capable of contributing meaningful minutes for a championship contender.

Knicks Still Surveying the Center Market

The Knicks have shown little indication that their offseason work is finished.

ESPN senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill recently reported that New York continues exploring the market for another backup center despite signing Drummond.

The Knicks have also been linked to Moussa Diabaté, while Kevon Looney ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after previously drawing interest from New York.

Valančiūnas now represents one of the most accomplished centers still available.

Earlier this offseason, Lithuania’s BasketNews reported he hoped to return to Europe and join Žalgiris Kaunas if he secured his NBA release.

Now that he has become an unrestricted free agent, he must decide whether to continue his NBA career or return overseas.

For the Knicks, Begley’s latest report suggests they are ready if he chooses the former.

If Valančiūnas ultimately lands in New York, it won’t be because the Knicks suddenly pivoted after his release.

Their interest has spanned two offseasons, making this one of the organization’s longest-running pursuits of a veteran free agent center.