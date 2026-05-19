Knicks Hit With Major Bad News As Cavaliers Have Tool To Stop Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is expected to lead the New York Knicks once more in their quest for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. However, a statistic from the regular season may foreshadow the potential Brunson stopper from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to Tommy Beer, who cited the NBA’s Tracking Data, the Cavaliers’ Dean Wade has proven that he can neutralize Brunson in the regular season. Wade has guarded Brunson in 52 possessions in the regular season, holding him to just 1-of-15 from the field (6.7%).

He added that Brunson has only scored six points with Wade as his primary defender, mostly coming off free throws.

Wade has been the Cavaliers’ best perimeter defender throughout the playoffs, where he has guarded the likes of Brandon Ingram in the first round against the Toronto Raptors and Cade Cunningham in the second round against the Detroit Pistons, the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

Listed at 6-foot-9, Wade would pose a challenge to the 6-foot-2 Brunson. Wade averaged 0.7 steals per game in the playoffs.

Brunson, meanwhile, has been a potent offensive weapon for the Knicks in the postseason, averaging 27.4 points and 6.1 assists on 48.5% shooting from the field.

Brunson led the Knicks to a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The Knicks are also riding a seven-game winning streak since falling to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the opening round.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have survived two Game 7s in the playoffs.

Knicks Look To Lock In For The Entire 48 Minutes Against the Cavaliers

The New York Knicks suffered a monumental breakdown in last year’s Eastern Conference against the Indiana Pacers, especially in Game 1 of the series.

Now, that series serves as a big lesson for the Knicks as they finally get over the hump this year.

“I think experience always is able to teach you a lot of lessons [for] this time around,” Brunson said ahead of this year’s East Finals. “Obviously, we know what we have to do. It’s obviously not gonna be easy at all. But I think to be able to close games and close quarters is gonna be really important for us.”

“Obviously, last year with Game 1, we didn’t do that. And Game 2, obviously losing that as well, it changed a lot. So for us, we’ve just gotta be prepared and understand what we have to do for the entire 48 minutes and just be locked in and win or lose, just have short-term memory.”

The Knicks are entering the series as the heavy favorites to win, after showing dominance in their past two series.

However, the Cavaliers remained a dark horse as they have a veteran like James Harden, who is still looking to win his first NBA championship, and Donovan Mitchell, who is eager to prove himself in his first conference finals appearance.

Knicks Enjoy Home Court Edge Over The Cavaliers

Just like last year, the Knicks will be holding the home court advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1 will be happening inside Madison Square Garden in New York, which is expected to be packed with a raucous Knicks crowd.

Tip-off will be at 8 p.m Eastern time on Tuesday, May 19.