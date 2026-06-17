Ben Stiller Reveals Most Iconic Knicks Moment In NBA History

The New York Knicks have been one of the most revered sports franchises in history. For all the struggles it has undertaken, the Knicks’ success has brought forth numerous superb moments, including in their 2026 NBA championship run.

Knicks celebrity fan Ben Stiller named the team’s most iconic Knicks moment, and it happened in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. According to Stiller, who sat courtside in all of the Knicks’ NBA Finals games, OG Anunoby’s game-winning putback in Game 4 is the greatest one in Knicks history.

“It’s up there with Willis Reed coming out, you know. And what’s so great about that shot is just kind of embodies everything that is great about OG Anunoby in terms of as a player,” Stiller said in The Road Trippin Show. “His you know, his physical ability, his incredible timing, his grace, his desire to win.”

Stiller said that the play was a divine moment for the Knicks, lauding Anunoby for putting himself in a position to win the game for the Knicks.

“I just love that guy because he’s just not about anything else than just playing as well as he can and winning. And the grace and beauty of that shot, you know, it’s the hand of God, hand of OG,” he said.

OG Anunoby Wins Second NBA Championship

Without Anunoby’s putback, the Spurs would have tied the series at 2-2 before they go to San Antonio in Game 5.

Instead, the Knicks secured a commanding 3-1 lead in their home court, before finishing up the series in Game 5 against the Spurs, behind the terrific 45-point performance of Jalen Brunson.

The championship gave the Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years. They last won the Larry O’Brien trophy in 1973, when the team was led by Walt Frazier and Willis Reed.

The championship also gave Anunoby his second ring after being part of the 2019 Toronto Raptors, whose squad dethroned the Golden State Warriors. However, he did not play in the team’s championship series.

OG Anunoby Speaks About Winning an NBA Championship With The Knicks

OG Anunoby has long been seen as a missing piece for the Knicks since coming to New York in 2023.

Yet, many doubted the Knicks over the past few years. For Anunoby, it only reinforced their character as a never-say-die team.

“We’re resilient, mentally tough, and we won,” Anunoby said. “Whenever someone tells you you can’t do something, that’s when you can.”

“We did it. You know, that was our goal from the start in September in Abu Dhabi. We went through a lot this season, a lot of ups and downs. But we just stayed with it.”

Anunoby has been a stoic star for the Knicks throughout the playoffs, where the Knicks went 16-3, including winning 13 straight postseason games.

Aside from being a solid perimeter defender against the Spurs’ guards, Anunoby also played a big role in containing the likes of Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Anunoby is expected to be one of the most celebrated players come the Knicks’ championship parade on Thursday.