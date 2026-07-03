BREAKING: New York Knicks Sign 2x NBA All-Star

Andre Drummond is coming off his 14th season in the NBA.

He finished the year with averages of 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range in 63 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Drummond is signing with the New York Knicks.

Charania wrote: “Free agent center Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN.”

Drummond was the ninth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He spent his first 7.5 seasons with the Detroit Pistons (and made two All-Star Games in that span).

In addition to the Pistons and 76ers, Drummond has also had stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 12.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.9% from the field in 967 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Ian Begley: “Knicks targeted Andre Drummond due to his veteran experience in the league, strong rebounding ability and his playoff experience, per source familiar with the matter. Club will lean on former Mount Vernon star to backup Karl-Anthony Towns. Knicks have roughly $5M left under second apron”

Ryan Garcia: “Not a huge fan of this. I won’t complain because I’ve sworn to not complain about the Knicks for years after this title. Rooting for Drummond to prove me wrong!”

Shams Charania added: “Drummond fills a vital center need for the Knicks after the departure of Mitchell Robinson. The Mount Vernon, New York native had interest from multiple other teams, including the Lakers, but made a decision Friday.”

Trevor Lane: “It won’t be Andre Drummond at backup center for the Lakers”

@brock_aller: “Drummond holds the highest career total rebound percentage (24.98%) in league history and has led the NBA in total rebounds and rebounding rate four times during his career. A++++++++++”

Bobby Marks: “The Drummond salary is for a player with 10 years of service or more. However, for cap purposes $2.45M (2 YOS) will count.”