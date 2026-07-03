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BREAKING: New York Knicks Sign 2x NBA All-Star

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ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Mike Brown of the Orlando Magic address the media prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on November 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Andre Drummond is coming off his 14th season in the NBA.

He finished the year with averages of 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range in 63 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Drummond is signing with the New York Knicks.

Charania wrote: “Free agent center Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN.”

Drummond was the ninth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He spent his first 7.5 seasons with the Detroit Pistons (and made two All-Star Games in that span).

In addition to the Pistons and 76ers, Drummond has also had stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 12.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.9% from the field in 967 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAndre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates his three-pointer with Tyrese Maxey #0 during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Ian Begley: “Knicks targeted Andre Drummond due to his veteran experience in the league, strong rebounding ability and his playoff experience, per source familiar with the matter. Club will lean on former Mount Vernon star to backup Karl-Anthony Towns. Knicks have roughly $5M left under second apron”

Ryan Garcia: “Not a huge fan of this. I won’t complain because I’ve sworn to not complain about the Knicks for years after this title. Rooting for Drummond to prove me wrong!”

Shams Charania added: “Drummond fills a vital center need for the Knicks after the departure of Mitchell Robinson. The Mount Vernon, New York native had interest from multiple other teams, including the Lakers, but made a decision Friday.”

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives against Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trevor Lane: “It won’t be Andre Drummond at backup center for the Lakers”

@brock_aller: “Drummond holds the highest career total rebound percentage (24.98%) in league history and has led the NBA in total rebounds and rebounding rate four times during his career. A++++++++++”

Bobby Marks: “The Drummond salary is for a player with 10 years of service or more. However, for cap purposes $2.45M (2 YOS) will count.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: New York Knicks Sign 2x NBA All-Star

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