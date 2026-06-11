Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Sends 4-Word Message After Taking 3-1 Finals Lead

The New York Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday night, erasing a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 at Madison Square Garden. OG Anunoby‘s tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining sent the arena into pandemonium. New York leads the series 3-1. One win from a championship.

Jalen Brunson finished with 36 points, seven assists, and three steals after going scoreless in the first quarter. He was the engine of the comeback, as he has been for the entire playoff run. The crowd chanted his name. The city celebrated in the streets.

Brunson was not in the mood to join them.

Brunson Sets the Tone

Asked about the Knicks’ commanding series lead after the game, Brunson delivered the kind of response that has defined his leadership throughout this postseason.

“There’s nothing to celebrate,” Brunson said.

Four words. No elaboration needed. The Knicks lead 3-1 and are one win away from their first championship since 1973. Brunson is treating it like the work is not finished, because it is not.

It is the same mentality that has driven New York through this playoff run. Thirteen straight wins before the Game 3 loss to the Spurs, then straight back to business with the historic comeback in Game 4. The same focus that carried them through sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, back-to-back road wins to open the Finals, and a historic Game 4 comeback that puts New York one win away from ending a 53-year wait. Brunson does not celebrate steps. He celebrates destinations.

What the Knicks Have Built

Brunson arrived in New York as a free agent in 2022 and rebuilt the franchise from the ground up. Four straight playoff appearances. A Finals berth for the first time since 1999. A city that has rallied around him in a way not seen in a generation.

Game 4 was his best performance of the series. After a difficult first quarter, he willed the Knicks back into a game that looked completely lost. Bouncing back from four scoreless field goal attempts to lead all scorers with 36 points is the kind of response that separates good players from great ones.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 13 points and 10 rebounds despite spending much of the game in foul trouble. Anunoby was historic. The whole group delivered when the moment demanded it.

What Comes Next

The San Antonio Spurs are not done. Victor Wembanyama shot 9-of-25 in Game 4 and will not accept two straight Finals performances below his standard. San Antonio plays Game 5 on Saturday night at home, where the atmosphere will be hostile and the stakes could not be higher.

The Spurs must now win three straight to win the championship. It has been done once before in the Finals, but it remains one of the most difficult tasks in sports. The Spurs know what they are facing.

Brunson knows it too. That is exactly why there is nothing to celebrate yet.

Final Word for the Knicks

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points in the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history and walked out of Madison Square Garden focused on Game 5.

That is who he is. That is why New York is one win away from ending a 53-year drought.

The job is not finished. Brunson made sure his teammates know it.