Knicks Championship Parade: Everything You Need To Know

The New York Knicks will be parading the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time in 53 years on Thursday, June 18.

It is seen as the biggest sports celebration in the city in decades, as millions of people are expected to go to the streets to witness the Knicks celebrate the NBA championship after a grueling five-game NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

If you are going to the parade in the city, here is everything you need to know.

Parade route and opening hours

The parade route will start at Battery Park (near Bowling Green) in Lower Manhattan. The team will go north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes, a historic road where ticker-tape parades inside the city usually take place.

The championship will commence at 10 a.m. Eastern time, but people are expected to flood the streets hours before the float engines start. The city recommends people come two hours before the parade.

The parade will conclude at the New York City Hall, where a ceremony will be held to give the team the keys to the city. It will be a ticketed event and will start at 12 p.m. Eastern time.

For the parade itself, everyone is free to join. However, no restrooms are dedicated to the event.

Over 10,000 New York police officers will be deployed for safety and crowd control throughout the event.

The city government announced that Hall (R, W) and Wall Street (4, 5) will be closed to give way to the parade. Bowling Green (4, 5), Fulton (4, 5, J, Z, 2, 3), Brooklyn Bridge (4, 5, 6), Chambers Street (J, Z) and Park Place (2, 3) will remain in service.

People who will bring vehicles into Manhattan via the Brooklyn Bridge can only travel north, as the road closures are expected to mount as the parade goes.

City security will be checking attendees. They announced that bats/batons, bicycles or scooters, chairs, coolers, drones, backpacks, pets, strollers, umbrellas, and weapons. Bags will also be prohibited in the parade.

Where Can Fans Access The Parade Route?

According to the New York City government, here are the access points for the parade.

Washington St. & Morris St. / Battery Place Trinity Place & Morris St. Trinity Place & Exchange Aly Trinity Place & Rector St. Trinity Place & Thames St. Trinity Place & Cedar St. Church St. & Liberty St. Church St. & Cortlandt St. Church St. & Dey St. Church St. & Fulton St. Church St. & Barclay St. Church St. & Park Pl. Church St. & Murray St. Church St. & Warren St. Church St. & Thomas St. New St. & Exchange pl. New St. & Wall St. Nassau St. & Pine St. Nassau St. & Cedar St. Nassau St. & Liberty St. Nassau St. & Maiden Lane Nassau St. & John St. Nassau St. & Ann St.

Over the past few days, Knicks owner James Dolan, Knicks players, and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani called for everyone’s safety during Thursday’s parade.