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Knicks Get Clear Karl-Anthony Towns Preference From NBA Insider

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New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks looks on after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have a big decision to make regarding their championship-winning center, Karl-Anthony Towns.

In 2026-2027, Towns will make $57.0 million with the Knicks. Next summer, he has a $61.0 million player option on the table.

The Knicks will have an opportunity to extend Towns, keeping him as a Knick for more seasons to come, or else they’ll risk losing the talented star to the free agency market.

What’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ Current Mindset?

2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot while being fouled by Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Based on reporting from Brian Windhorst (via The Hoop Collective), Towns’ preference is clear: “His preference is to extend in New York, but he can be a free agent,” Windhorst told listeners. “I don’t want to go into a long explanation or discussion about it, but that’s just the case.”

The Knicks are more than likely going to extend an offer to Towns. Whether it’s enough to keep him happy will be another story.

It’s no secret the Knicks are a top-heavy team. Their core group is full of free agent additions or trade pickups. They built their winning roster by acquiring known talent, rather than developing stars. It worked out in 2026, but when the price goes up, it will be difficult to keep everybody on board for the long haul.

Is Towns Worth The Max?

2026 NBA Finals - Game One
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If the Knicks don’t offer KAT the max, another team will.

The 30-year-old center, who is a former No. 1 pick in the NBA, has an impressive resume. Towns has made six All-Star games and landed on three All-NBA squads. He just averaged 22.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 3.1 assists per game amid a championship-winning season.

It seems to be too early to tell whether Towns will find a long-term deal with the Knicks or find his way to free agency within the next two years, but his preference is known. The ex-Timberwolves star wants to stay with the Knicks for an extended period.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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