Knicks Get Clear Karl-Anthony Towns Preference From NBA Insider

The New York Knicks have a big decision to make regarding their championship-winning center, Karl-Anthony Towns.

In 2026-2027, Towns will make $57.0 million with the Knicks. Next summer, he has a $61.0 million player option on the table.

The Knicks will have an opportunity to extend Towns, keeping him as a Knick for more seasons to come, or else they’ll risk losing the talented star to the free agency market.

What’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ Current Mindset?

Based on reporting from Brian Windhorst (via The Hoop Collective), Towns’ preference is clear: “His preference is to extend in New York, but he can be a free agent,” Windhorst told listeners. “I don’t want to go into a long explanation or discussion about it, but that’s just the case.”

The Knicks are more than likely going to extend an offer to Towns. Whether it’s enough to keep him happy will be another story.

It’s no secret the Knicks are a top-heavy team. Their core group is full of free agent additions or trade pickups. They built their winning roster by acquiring known talent, rather than developing stars. It worked out in 2026, but when the price goes up, it will be difficult to keep everybody on board for the long haul.

Is Towns Worth The Max?

If the Knicks don’t offer KAT the max, another team will.

The 30-year-old center, who is a former No. 1 pick in the NBA, has an impressive resume. Towns has made six All-Star games and landed on three All-NBA squads. He just averaged 22.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 3.1 assists per game amid a championship-winning season.

It seems to be too early to tell whether Towns will find a long-term deal with the Knicks or find his way to free agency within the next two years, but his preference is known. The ex-Timberwolves star wants to stay with the Knicks for an extended period.