James Dolan Made Surprise Promise to Knicks WAGs Before Championship Run

Long before the New York Knicks ended their 53-year championship drought, owner James Dolan had already envisioned who would be celebrating with rings.

In newly released footage of his pre-playoff speech to the team, Dolan told players that if they won the NBA championship, their wives, girlfriends and significant others would also receive championship rings.

“We will get rings,” Dolan told the players. “And when we get rings, so will they. I will buy a ring for each one of your significant others because their contribution is going to be very important to this team win.”

The previously unseen video offers another glimpse into the mindset of the organization before its historic postseason run culminated in a six-game NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs, delivering the franchise’s first title since 1973.

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James Dolan Stressed Sacrifice Beyond the Basketball Court

Dolan’s remarks came moments after encouraging players to make sacrifices over what he called the next “10 weeks” of their lives.

He urged players to eliminate distractions, improve their diets, sleep better and fully commit themselves to chasing a championship.

The speech even included Dolan’s now-viral joke suggesting players abstain from sex during the playoff run, a comment that drew laughter throughout the room.

But behind the humor was a broader message: winning a championship would require sacrifices not only from the players but also from the people supporting them.

“Talk to your wives, your significant others,” Dolan said. “Tell them what your commitment is going to be like and how they’re going to have to sacrifice, too.”

Knicks Championship Validated Organizational Gamble

The speech also highlighted how much was riding on the season for the entire organization.

Dolan acknowledged that the Knicks had made controversial decisions, including major trades and a coaching change that “shocked the world.”

“If we win a championship, we’ll be geniuses,” Dolan told the team. “If we don’t, we’ll be second-guessed forever.”

Instead, New York’s moves paid off.

Led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, the Knicks captured the franchise’s first title in more than five decades and completed one of the most memorable seasons in team history.

The championship transformed every player on the roster into an NBA champion — something Dolan said would follow them for the rest of their lives.

Rings Now Extend Beyond the Knicks Locker Room

Championship rings have traditionally been reserved for players, coaches and front-office personnel, though organizations often commission additional rings for family members and key staff.

Dolan made clear before the playoffs that he wanted the Knicks’ support system recognized as well.

The newly released video shows an owner who viewed the title chase as a collective effort extending beyond Madison Square Garden and the locker room.

In the end, the rings Dolan promised were never merely jewelry.

They became symbols of a 10-week commitment shared by players, coaches, executives and the loved ones who sacrificed alongside them — all culminating in one of the most celebrated championships in Knicks history.