‘No Sex’ Wasn’t the Only Thing James Dolan Asked of Knicks Before Title Run

The now-viral suggestion that New York Knicks players abstain from sex during the playoffs wasn’t the only unusual request owner James Dolan made before the franchise embarked on its historic championship run.

A newly released video of Dolan’s pre-playoff address revealed a broader message centered on sacrifice, accountability and complete commitment as the Knicks pursued their first NBA title since 1973.

“We have 10 weeks in your life to achieve something that will stay with you the rest of your life and the rest of my life,” Dolan told the team. “You’re going to have to give more now than you’ve ever, ever given before.”

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James Dolan Called for Knicks’ Total Sacrifice

The most publicized moment of the speech came when Dolan jokingly suggested players give up sex during the playoffs.

“You don’t have to give up sex for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said, drawing laughter from players. “But like Spartans, they denied themselves so they could have an edge.”

The newly surfaced footage showed the abstinence joke was merely one piece of a much larger challenge.

Dolan repeatedly urged players to eliminate distractions and devote themselves entirely to the pursuit of a championship.

“Go for it every day for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said. “Leave nothing on the table.”

Knicks Owner Urged Players to Ignore Outside Noise

Dolan also implored players to avoid media narratives and focus instead on strengthening relationships inside the locker room.

“Stop talking to the press,” Dolan said. “Instead, talk to each other.”

He stressed that public perception would ultimately be determined by results, not words.

“What you achieve is what the public is going to think of you, not what you say,” Dolan said.

The message reflected a team-first mentality that became one of the defining characteristics of New York’s championship run.

Diet, Sleep and Practice Became Priorities

Dolan also challenged players to improve their habits away from the court.

“You need to up your practice,” he said. “You need to pay more attention to your diet. You need to sleep better.”

He emphasized that championship preparation could not wait until the postseason began.

“You have to practice this right now today,” Dolan said.

Throughout the playoffs, the Knicks often credited their conditioning, physicality and resilience for helping them navigate a grueling postseason that ended with a five-game NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Dolan Asked Players’ Families to Sacrifice Too

Dolan’s message extended beyond the players.

He urged them to speak with their wives, girlfriends and families about the commitment required over the next 10 weeks.

“Your families are going to sacrifice for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said.

The request underscored his belief that championships are organizational achievements requiring buy-in from everyone connected to the team.

A Message That Foreshadowed a Championship

At the conclusion of the speech, Dolan delivered a simple challenge.

“Can you focus for 10 weeks?” he asked.

The answer, it turns out, was yes.

The Knicks not only embraced Dolan’s call for sacrifice and accountability, but transformed it into one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history, ending a 53-year championship drought and permanently securing their place in New York basketball lore.