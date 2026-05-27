Donald Trump Praises New York Knicks: ‘What a Team’

United States President Donald Trump praised the New York Knicks ahead of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

The Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the first round before sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next two rounds to make it back to the finals for the first time in 27 years. They are looking to break a 53-year NBA Championship drought, as the team last won the title in 1973.

If the Knicks do win it this year, Trump is likely going to be in attendance for one of the team’s home games at Madison Square Garden, as the Queens, New York native hopes to be in the crowd cheering on his favorite team, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game if that happens.

Donald Trump Praises the Knicks

Speaking to the press at the White House following the Knicks’ advancing to the NBA Finals, Trump was asked if the rumors about him potentially attending a game at MSG are true. Trump confirmed that he has spoken to Knicks owner James Dolan about being at MSG for a game, praising the team for everything they’ve accomplished so far this postseason.

“I was invited, I was going to go on Wednesday (for Game 5 against Cleveland), but they closed it out very quickly. Jim Dolan’s a great guy, as you know, he owns and is in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year. Boy, what a team. They win all their games. They really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games (in the NBA Finals). I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think I’ll be going,” Trump said.

Knicks Awaiting Opponent in NBA Finals

After taking care of business against the Cavs in four games, the Knicks are now awaiting their opponent in the NBA Finals. They will take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs, but they will have to wait at least a few more days to find out who they will be facing in the finals.

The Thunder have a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference Finals, but that doesn’t mean the Spurs can’t come back and win the series. The Spurs will be at home in Game 6, and the sportsbooks have them as the betting favorite to win that game. If that’s the case, then it will come down to Game 7 to decide who wins the WCF and faces the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks have been impressive during this postseason, as they have only lost twice, and both of those losses came by one point. Otherwise, they have basically been blowing everyone out in head coach Mike Brown’s first season as the team’s coach. The Knicks will be the underdog to beat either the Thunder or Spurs in the finals, but based on how this team is playing right now, you can’t count them out of finally breaking the franchise’s 53-year championship drought this season, and they might do it with Trump in attendance.