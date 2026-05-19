A Donovan Mitchell Knicks Trade Almost Happened, But He’s With The Cavs For Game 1

Donovan Mitchell is the franchise star of the Cleveland Cavaliers, currently leading them to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance without LeBron James since 1992, as they face the New York Knicks in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell’s future with the Cavaliers remains somewhat uncertain, but for the time being, he is their leading man.

But while the 29-year-old is flourishing in Cleveland, it wasn’t originally where he wanted to play, as the shooting guard wanted to be traded to the Knicks a few seasons ago, a hypothetical move that looks all the more intriguing ahead of the two teams’ conference finals matchup.

Donovan Mitchell Wanted To Play For The Knicks

Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers in the summer of 2022 for a package that has since helped set up the future of the Utah Jazz. However, Cleveland wasn’t his first option, as the star wanted to go to his hometown Knicks to start the second chapter of his career.

“Who doesn’t want to be home, next to their mom,” Mitchell said in his introductory press conference with the Cavs, confirming the rumors of his New York interest. “I haven’t lived at home since I was in the eighth grade, and I went to boarding school, so it would have been nice.”

The Knicks were reportedly open to a trade for Mitchell in 2022, too, and the guard thought a move was going to happen.

“I kind of had the feeling I was gonna get moved. Like I said, I thought it was New York.”

But according to Adrian Wojnarowski, they couldn’t come to an agreement with Utah.

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“Utah wanted RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, and three first-round picks from New York,” ESPN’s old top NBA insider said. “But the Knicks did not want to put Grimes in a deal. They were willing to do Immanuel Quickley…They valued Grimes more than Quickley, and essentially, New York said we’ll do Quickley and RJ, but we want two unprotected picks and a protected third — we essentially want what you want for Grimes, we want to put Quickley in that deal. And that was the end.”

Now, none of those players are on the Knicks, as they have a revamped roster, but one that is obviously doing well right now. If New York made a trade for Mitchell, who knows if Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and this current roster would be in their second-straight conference finals appearance.

Still, a trade for Mitchell almost happened, and amid his uncertain future in Cleveland, Knicks rumors could once again heat up later on.

Donovan Mitchell With The Cavaliers

A Knicks trade for Mitchell never went through, and he’s remained on the Cavaliers since, proving to be a top-scoring guard in the NBA, even finishing with a few top-seven MVP votes over the past few years.

In his four seasons in Cleveland, Mitchell has averaged 26.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 46.9/37.2/85.5 shooting splits. He’s led Cleveland to four straight playoff appearances, including a first-round loss to the Knicks in 2023. His postseason scoring average of 27.8 points per game ranks seventh all-time, though it’s come amid a few disappointing playoff defeats.

But now, Mitchell and the Cavaliers are back facing the Knicks, a team he almost went to a few years ago. He grew up in the New York area, but according to the star himself, he doesn’t see this upcoming series against his favorite childhood team as a homecoming.

“This is a business trip. This isn’t something where I’m here to be like, ‘Man, I’m so excited to be home.’ I did that already. And we lost,'” Mitchell said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and the rest of the Cavaliers are playing the Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 of the series to decide who heads to the NBA Finals comes on Tuesday, May 19, with tipoff set for 8 pm EST and will be live on ESPN.