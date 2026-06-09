Draymond Green Blames Knicks Amid NBA Finals Referee Controversy in Game 3

Draymond Green has always been very vocal about his views on the New York Knicks and the NBA, regardless of whether he is playing on the court or sitting as a commentator on Inside the NBA. If something stands out for him, he makes it known, and the NBA Finals have been quite a source of discussion for him.

This was one of those occasions for Game 3. The Spurs went to Madison Square Garden and ended the Knicks’ 13-game playoff winning streak with a 115-111 win; however, the score seemed hardly the main thing after what the referees did in the second ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌half.

Draymond Green’s Take on Knicks vs Spurs Game 3 Officiating

“The referees usually side with the more aggressive team. Victor Wembanyama started the game, three of their first four possessions, he had dunks. All series long when Victor Wembanyama has rolled, it’s been like bumper cars. He’s getting tagged right here. He gets another tag. Now he gets five or six lobs today. So I blame the Knicks for that. If you’re aggressive, if you’re not letting him roll to the rim, then they’re not penetrating and get to the basket and they’re not getting more foul calls,” Green said.

Few​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stats more clearly show that having a dominant big man who can play freely throughout the game is a huge advantage. The free-throw differential in fact sealed the deal for the rest of the narrative. San Antonio found their way to the free throw line for 24 times in the second half while the Knicks only got 8 attempts.

Mike Brown called it out after the game, saying he never expected to see a disparity like that in the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama finished with 32 points and Stephon Castle added 23, including a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth. The Knicks had led by seven at halftime after erasing an early 11-point hole, so watching it all unravel made it hurt more.

Wembanyama Physicality and the Knicks Free Throw Disparity in the NBA Finals

That pattern showed up early when Wembanyama shoved Brunson to the floor by the back of the head and the officials let it go. Brunson got up, kept playing, and when asked about it after the game, said “Whatever you saw is what you saw” without adding anything further.

The series is still 2-1 in New York’s favor, but if Game 4 looks anything like that second half, this Finals is going to get a lot more interesting.