Knicks Mike Brown Calls Out NBA Referees After Loss to Spurs in Finals Game 3

Before​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks had an opportunity to put the San Antonio Spurs on the brink after scoring a 2-0 series lead.

The Garden was roaring and the stakes were very high but that was the last thing New York wanted to happen.

Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points and Stephon Castle 23 as the Spurs managed a tough 115-111 victory away from home to trim the series 2-1.

This was a great moment for San Antonio. However, once the final buzzer sounded, those free-throw stats from the second half became something that could not be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌overlooked.

Mike Brown on the Free Throw Gap in NBA Finals Game 3

In his postgame press conference, first covered by SNY Knicks, Brown gave credit to the Spurs and then went straight at the free throw numbers.

“First of all, I want to make sure I get something clear, you know, coach Mitch Johnson and the Spurs, they won the game tonight. They came and took the game. But I will say this. I never thought I’d be in the NBA Finals and see a team get 24 free-throw attempts in the second half to another team’s eight. I don’t think I complain much about officials or, you know, the fairness when it comes to the free-throw attempts. San Antonio is a great team.”

He kept going, pointing to a specific play where Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to get hit on a loose ball but got no call, before circling back to the bigger picture.

“To go 24 free-throw attempts in a second half, that’s 48 for the game if you think about it the way that they called that second half compared to eight. All the shots we took, we got fouled four times roughly for eight free-throw attempts. I don’t complain much. I never thought I’d see that in an NBA Finals game. And I saw it tonight. That’s tough to overcome when you’re playing against a great team.”

Knicks vs Spurs: Officiating Has Been a Running Issue All Series

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ whistle was coming up throughout the series not for the first time. In the first game, the Spurs had 12 free throw attempts at halftime, while the Knicks had only 3. In the second game, San Antonio was once again shooting more from the line.

There were also rumors before the game about the referee John Goble, who was the subject of controversy earlier in the postseason. The Pistons‘ head coach J.B. Bickerstaff even publicly called him out in December.

Brown was careful throughout to keep giving the Spurs their flowers. He called out Wembanyama, Castle, and De’Aaron Fox by name for coming up big. He also acknowledged the Knicks did not play at the level they set in the first two games. But he made his point, and he made it plainly.

The series is now 2-1, with Game 4 back at MSG. A fine from the league is likely coming Brown’s way. But with a championship within reach, he clearly decided the message was worth whatever it costs.