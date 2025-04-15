Knicks Land on Betting Favorites Short List to Trade for 2-Time Finals MVP

The New York Knicks have landed on the betting favorites list to trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this summer.

Bovada, one of the best casino apps, has the Knicks tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat at +700, the third-best odds to become Durant’s next team. The Houston Rockets are +120 favorites followed by the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, tied at +325.

Durant’s future, along with Bradley Beal, will be on top of the Suns’ to-do-list this offseason as they re-tool around franchise star Devin Booker after they failed to make the playoffs amid championship expectations. Their disastrous season led to the firing of Mike Budenholzer, the second champion coach to get the pink slip in consecutive years after Frank Vogel, who fared better last year.

The Suns will be having a new head coach for the fourth time in as many seasons since Mat Ishbia bought the franchise in 2023. They were in deep trade conversations with the Warriors involving Durant before the trade deadline. But Durant pulled the plug once he got wind of it.

They are expected to revisit trade talks this summer, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources. Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer,” Charania wrote.

Durant has one year left on his four-year, $194 million contract. He is due for $54.7 million next season.

Kevin Durant Open to Moving Back to New York

Charania reported on April 2 that Durant had mutual interest with five teams, including the Knicks, after the Warriors were removed from the option at the trade deadline.

“Back at the NBA trade deadline, there was a list of teams that there was mutual interest with Kevin Durant,” Charania said on “The Pat MacAfee Show” at the time. “Those teams, from my understanding, are Minnesota, that’s New York, Houston, San Antonio and Miami.

“Those are the types of teams, from my understanding, that had interest then, and I expect them all to be in the mix this offseason. But the biggest thing to keep an eye on for all NBA fans and fans of those teams is: How does your team finish in the playoffs? How do the playoffs go? Because that’s going to really determine who feels like they’re a Kevin Durant away.”

The Knicks tried to acquire Durant in the summer of 2019 but the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP instead signed with the Brooklyn Nets to team up with Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant: ‘Knicks Weren’t Cool’

In February of 2024, Durant revealed that his agent, Rich Kleiman, a long-time Knicks fan, and his family wanted him to sign with them. But Durant chose the Nets at the time because they weren’t winning.

“At that time, the Knicks weren’t cool, but they are cool brand,” the 15-time NBA All-Star explained. Like when the Knicks are on right now. They’re popping. They’re probably well the last few years.”

But they have turned their fortunes around since Leon Rose, Kleiman’s former rival in NBA player representation, became the Knicks president and built around Jalen Brunson.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote the Knicks could revisit their interest in Durant “depending on how their season ends.”

The Knicks secured the No. 3 seed in the playoffs following their their first back-to-back 50-win season since 1994-95. But their ability to make a deep postseason run has faced questions because of their concerning 0-10 record against the top teams of both conferences — Cleveland Cavaliers, defending champion Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

They will face the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons in the first round. If they fall short, a Durant trade could be on the table this summer.