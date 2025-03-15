ESPN Host Rips Knicks’ Mikal Bridges: ‘Let’s Be Real’

Mikal Bridges has been a hot topic for New York Knicks fans all season. The front office paid a hefty price to prise Bridges away from the Brooklyn Nets, and the common consensus is that his first season with the Knicks has been underwhelming.

Recently, Bridges also found himself making headlines for his comments on Tom Thibodeau’s minutes management. According to ESPN’s Peter Rosenberg, Bridges was not the right player to provide that messaging, due to his disappointing debut season with the franchise.

“My problem is the messenger,” Rosenberg stated. “If it was someone else, I would say this is a huge issue. …Let’s be real, before Mikal Bridges travelled 15 feet and knocked down that game-winner the other night, the conversation about Mikal Bridges was what a disappointment he’s been on this team…This was supposed to be the missing ingredient that took them to another level. He has not been that guy.”

Bridges has had some big moments this season, including multiple game-winning blocks, and a game-winning shot over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, his lack of two-way consistency has irked Knicks fans. When a front office gives up four unprotected first round picks, a future pick swap, a top-four protected first and a future second rounder, it’s fair to expect an immediate return on that investment.

What Did Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Say About Minutes?

During a March 12 pregame media availability, Bridges discussed Thibodeau’s minutes distribution. Stefan Bondy of The New York Post shared the Knicks forward’s comments in his column later that day.

“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges said. “But you want that as a coach, and also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 [minutes], 47.”

Bridges continued.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes. Which helps the defense, helps the offense, helps tired bodies being out there and giving up all these points. It helps just keeping fresh bodies out there.”

Thibodeau’s minutes management has been a consistent topic in recent years. The veteran head coach is known for sticking to a tight rotation. He provides heavy minutes for the top seven or eight players in his rotation.

Nevertheless, Thibodeau’s methods get results. His coaching is a significant reason why the Knicks felt last summer was the right time to finally push their chips all-in.

Knicks Task P.J. Tucker With Leadership Role

P.J. Tucker recently joined the Knicks roster on a 10-day contract. During a recent interview with Stefan Bondy, he discussed the role he’s been asked to play within the franchise, which is that of a veteran leader.

The Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference. After a summer of heavy investment, there are high expectations for the upcoming postseason run. Tucker can help teach players how to manage those expectations.

After all, the Knicks are likely still a year away from being genuine contenders. The current roster needs time to gel. Furthermore, Bridges needs more time to adjust to his role, his workload, and the brighter spotlight he’s playing under.