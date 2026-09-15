Five-Time NBA All-Star Named Potential Target for New York Knicks

The onset of the 2026-27 NBA season is rapidly approaching. Before we know it, the New York Knicks will be revealing their 2026 championship banner ahead of their season-opening matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20.

Before then though, the Knicks still have time to bolster the frontcourt, should they look to do so. One particular player has been named as a potential target for the defending champions.

Kevin Love Named Potential Target for New York Knicks in Free Agency

Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World recently named five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love as a potential target for the Knicks in free agency. Love, 38, remains unsigned after spending the 2025-26 season with the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks lost big man Mitchell Robinson in free agency, and though they added veteran center Andre Drummond as a replacement, they could still be looking for another big body to add to the roster. Love could potentially fill that role.

“At this point in his career, the 38-year-old Love can’t really protect the rim with force. He’s about experience, rebounding, passing and, most importantly, shooting,” Bitar wrote.

“A veteran who has won a championship and played in playoff games could be valuable for a Knicks team trying to repeat, particularly if Brown wants another experienced voice in the locker room. . . . The obvious attraction is floor spacing. Towns already gives New York elite shooting, and adding Love would give the Knicks another big who can drag opposing centers away from the paint.”

Love averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from long range for the Jazz last season. It remains to be seen if the Knicks will actually show interest in him, but his rebounding and floor-spacing could prove useful for the defending champs.

Kevin Love Looking to Contribute to a Contender at This Stage of His Career

At this point in his career, Love is likely looking to contribute to a contending team, and joining the Knicks would provide him with the opportunity to do so. The Minnesota Timberwolves have also been linked to Love, who played the first six seasons of his career with the Wolves. They would also check the box as a contender.

Love’s prime playing days are behind him, but he could still bring something to the table in a reserve role, especially given his championship experience. It will be interesting to see where he winds up.