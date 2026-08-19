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Former First-Round Pick Named Knicks Player With Most to Prove Next Season

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Mike Brown reacts during Knicks Game 3 loss as lineup change decision looms
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Mike Brown reacts on the sideline during the New York Knicks’ Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks as he considers potential lineup changes ahead of Game 4.

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the New York Knicks will have the same starting five heading into the 2026-27 season.

While the starters on the team don’t have much to prove at this point, one former first-round pick does.

Pacome Dadiet Named New York Knicks Player With Most to Prove Next Season

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Forward Pacome Dadiet #4 of the New York Knicks in action during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 136-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and reserve forward Pacome Dadiet was the pick for New York.

The Knicks selected Dadiet in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft, but he’s appeared in just 47 regular season games and nine playoff games for the Knicks since being drafted.

“The defending champs know what they’re going to get from their entire rotation, and it’s not like the 32-year-old Andre Drummond, who’ll replace Mitchell Robinson at backup center, is some mysterious commodity. When you win the title, you’ve pretty much proved everything you can. One player who didn’t help much in that effort, though, and one who actually could fill a real need as a backup wing: Pacome Dadiet,” Hughes wrote.

“. . . It’s encouraging that Dadiet put up 23.1 points per game with Westchester last year, but he’ll have to be more efficient while making some kind of defensive impact if he’s going to carve out minutes with the big club. Fail to do so, and Dadiet could easily be off the team by the trade deadline.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Former First-Round Pick Named Knicks Player With Most to Prove Next Season

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