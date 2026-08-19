Former First-Round Pick Named Knicks Player With Most to Prove Next Season

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the New York Knicks will have the same starting five heading into the 2026-27 season.

While the starters on the team don’t have much to prove at this point, one former first-round pick does.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and reserve forward Pacome Dadiet was the pick for New York.

The Knicks selected Dadiet in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft, but he’s appeared in just 47 regular season games and nine playoff games for the Knicks since being drafted.

“The defending champs know what they’re going to get from their entire rotation, and it’s not like the 32-year-old Andre Drummond, who’ll replace Mitchell Robinson at backup center, is some mysterious commodity. When you win the title, you’ve pretty much proved everything you can. One player who didn’t help much in that effort, though, and one who actually could fill a real need as a backup wing: Pacome Dadiet,” Hughes wrote.

“. . . It’s encouraging that Dadiet put up 23.1 points per game with Westchester last year, but he’ll have to be more efficient while making some kind of defensive impact if he’s going to carve out minutes with the big club. Fail to do so, and Dadiet could easily be off the team by the trade deadline.”

This story will be updated.