Former NBA Star Issues Telling Statement on Knicks Playoff Outlook

The New York Knicks came into the season carrying high expectations. A summer of heavy investment saw the franchise add Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns while also extending OG Anunoby.

However, the Knicks roster has struggled to gel during its first season together. According to former NBA forward Chandler Parsons, Tom Thibodeau’s team could struggle to get out of the first round during the playoffs.

“People were saying that the New York Knicks, on paper, had the best roster going into this season. They had so much championship hopes,” Parsons said. “No one saw Cleveland doing what they’re doing, obviously Boston is well-respected. But they’re going to have a tough time getting out of the first round, let alone competing for a championship. So no matter who they play, they’ve got to be healthy, they’ve got be whole.”

The Knicks are currently operating without Jalen Brunson. The All-Star guard suffered an ankle sprain during his team’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. The franchise has also been without Mitchell Robinson for the majority of the season. As such, it’s hard to get a gauge on where the Knicks are as a unit.

Still, if Thibodeau’s roster is healthy, they should me more than capable of making it out of the first round, regardless of who they end up facing.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Has Received Criticism

Knicks fans have been slightly disappointed with his production this season after parting with a string of draft picks to pry Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Yes, Bridges has had multiple game-winning moments. However, he’s also been far too passive for long stretches of the season and hasn’t shown the two-way versatility that made him one of the best wing defenders in the NBA.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Peter Rosenberg aired his thoughts on Bridges and the lack of impact he’s made this season.

“If it was someone else, I would say this is a huge issue,” Rosenberg said. “…Let’s be real, before Mikal Bridges travelled 15 feet and knocked down that game-winner the other night, the conversation about Mikal Bridges was what a disappointment he’s been on this team…This was supposed to be the missing ingredient that took them to another level. He has not been that guy.”

Bridges must prove himself during the playoffs, especially if tasked with guarding elite-level forwards.

Thibodeau’s Minutes Management Is Under Scrutiny

During a March 12 pregame media availability, Bridges questioned Thibodeau’s minutes distribution.

“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges said. “But you want that as a coach, and also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 [minutes], 47. We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes. Which helps the defense, helps the offense, helps tired bodies being out there and giving up all these points. It helps just keeping fresh bodies out there.”

Thibodeau is known for leaning on a shortened rotation. However, he may need to lean on the Knicks’ depth over the coming weeks. Otherwise, his roster may be worn out before the postseason arrives. If that were to happen, it would be a disaster.