Full List of New York Knicks 2026 NBA Free Agents, Including Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks have reached the mountaintop as they’re heading into the offseason as NBA champions for the first time since 1973.

The Knicks turned in one of the most impressive playoff runs in recent memory in order to claim their first title in over 50 years and they received contributions from up and down the roster in the process.

Knicks fans everywhere fell in love with the team, and understandably so. Unfortunately, some changes will likely be coming to the roster over the summer.

Full List of New York Knicks 2026 NBA Free Agents

The Knicks have a plethora of players headed for free agency over the offseason, both restricted and unrestricted and it’s extremely unlikely that they’ll all be back in New York next season.

After contributing to New York’s championship run, many of the Knicks’ pending free agents likely boosted their own stock, which in turn could make it harder for the Knicks to retain them.

What that said, here’s the full list of New York’s 2026 free agents:

In addition to all of those free agents, there’s also Jose Alvarado, who has a $4.5 million player option for next season that he could turn down in favor of unrestricted free agency.

Knicks Predicted to Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson in Free Agency

Out of all of their pending free agents, Robinson has been with the Knicks the longest. In fact, Robinson is currently the longest-tenured player on New York’s entire roster, having been drafted by the team in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Since then, Robinson has played in 397 regular season games (with 215 starts) and 53 playoff game (15 starts) for New York. He currently sits ninth in franchise history in total defensive redounds with 1,680. He’s also the franchise’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.702)

For Knicks fans, it would be weird to see him in another uniform, but they might not have to worry about that. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report predicted that the Knicks will re-sign Robinson in free agency to a deal worth a total of $45 million over three years.