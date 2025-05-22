The Knicks Just Became NBA History’s Latest Victims

The New York Knicks were 2:45 away from taking Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They led by 14 at home, Jalen Brunson was cooking, and Madison Square Garden was electric.

The win probability? A near-certain 99.7% (via Ben Golliver).

What followed was one of the most stunning playoff meltdowns in recent memory.

The Indiana Pacers, behind Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, outscored New York 20–6 down the stretch, forced overtime, and pulled out a 138–135 win to steal Game 1 and home-court advantage.

It wasn’t just improbable—it was nearly impossible.

Teams trailing by 9+ in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime were 0–1,414 since 1998 — until Wednesday (via @EliasSports / h/t ESPN Research).

Brutal: Teams that trailed by 9+ in the final minute of the 4th quarter or OT of a playoff game were 0-1,414 since 1998 entering Wednesday. Now… they are 1-1,414. Via @EliasSports h/t ESPN Research — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 22, 2025

Knicks Collapse Under Fire From Deep

Nesmith, a former Boston Celtics first-rounder, torched the Knicks with six fourth-quarter threes, including five in the final three minutes.

With time expiring, Haliburton drilled a fading jumper to tie the game—his foot just on the three-point line. He followed it with the iconic choke gesture, a nod to Reggie Miller in 1994.

TYRESE HALIBURTON BUZZER BEATER FORCES OT 🤯🤯🤯 AND HE DID THE CHOKE SIGN TO THE KNICKS!!! pic.twitter.com/0jufr6naNl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2025

“It felt right at the time. If I would’ve known it was a two, I would not have done it… I don’t plan on using it again.”

(via Krisplashed)

The Pacers’ Comeback Blueprint

This was Indiana’s third major comeback of the postseason. They previously erased late-game deficits against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in similar fashion.

“It’s a muscle—the more you exercise it, the stronger it gets,” said head coach Rick Carlisle

(via Rachel Nichols)

Until Wednesday night, no team had ever come back from a 9-point deficit in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime—not once, in 1,414 playoff games since 1998. The Knicks just became the first to let it happen.

Knicks Stunned as Thibodeau Watches Lead Disappear

Tom Thibodeau acknowledged how quickly things spiraled for the New York Knicks.

“They can score the ball. Aaron Nesmith got loose. Tyrese Haliburton hit big shots… No lead is safe.”

(via SNY Knicks)

In overtime, Andrew Nembhard added seven points to put the game away.

Knicks Let It Slip—Now What?

Game 1 wasn’t just a loss. It was a gut punch.

The Pacers outplayed the Knicks in the final moments and reminded everyone that momentum can flip in seconds. At this point, comebacks aren’t a fluke—they’re part of Indiana’s identity.

Game 2 tips off Friday night at MSG. The Knicks have to regroup fast—or this could be over before it starts.