Knicks Get Good News For Game 2 Against The Cavaliers in East Finals

The New York Knicks will be enjoying some great news for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

According to the NBA’s latest injury report, the Knicks have no players injured heading to Game 2, where the team has a chance to extend its lead to 2-0 in the series against the Cavaliers.

It is unlike the injury reports in Game 1, where Knicks forward OG Anunoby was deemed probable in the matchup due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He went on to play the game and helped the Knicks secure a massive come-from-behind overtime win against the Cavaliers.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers also have no players in their injury report. In Game 1, Larry Nance Jr. was questionable due to an illness. He was a DNP in the game.

It is unlike the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, a series that has already seen numerous injured players such as Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper.

The Knicks are expected to field Anunoby in Game 2 in their starting lineup, just like they did in the previous game.

How To Watch Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals?

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be happening inside Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be tipping off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The game will be broadcast via ESPN and the ESPN App.

With a healthy lineup, the Knicks are expected to lean Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns, on top of their supporting cast Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby.

Brunson had 38 points in Game 1, including 15 in the fourth quarter and overtime, where the Knicks relentlessly hunted Cavaliers’ star James Harden in every possession.

The Knicks have won eight straight games, dating back to the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

Defense Remains Knicks’ Bread And Butter in the Playoffs

According to Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks will continue to lean on their defense, which has been their calling card throughout the playoffs so far.

“But it was our defense that has always been special in these playoffs and that has carried us in this playoffs, that showed up in the fourth quarter and in overtime,” Towns said. “It allowed us to be sitting here with a win against a really great team.”

The Knicks have numerous elite defensive players in their lineup such as Anunoby, Hart, Bridges, and MItchell Robinson off the bench.