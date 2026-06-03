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Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Tonight? Knicks Get News Before NBA Finals

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New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during the playoffs after undergoing surgery for a broken right pinky finger before the NBA Finals.
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New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacts during the team's playoff run. Knicks coach Mike Brown clarified that Robinson did not suffer his broken right pinky finger during a game or practice after the veteran center recently underwent surgery ahead of the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks received positive news on star big man Mitchell Robinson just hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After days of uncertainty surrounding Robinson’s status following surgery on a broken right pinky finger, the Knicks are expecting their veteran center to be available for Game 1 in San Antonio against the Spurs on Wednesday night. 

According to Newsday’s Knicks writer Steve Popper, Robinson will play in Game 1.

The concern emerged late last week when news broke that Robinson had undergone surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand. 

Interestingly, the injury did not occur during a game or practice. It was reported Robinson suffered the injury when he was in his home.

Fortunately for New York, the latest developments suggest the big man is trending in the right direction.

Knicks Catch Major Mitchell Robinson Break

Mitchell Robinson and Victor Wembanyama fight for rebounding position during a Knicks-Spurs game.

GettyNew York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson battles San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama for rebounding position during a regular-season matchup. Robinson’s status remains a key storyline ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Robinson will play in Game 1 after fully participating in practice Tuesday following his hand surgery. 

Robinson had previously planned to play through the injury while wearing a brace, which signals both he and the organization believed the issue would not keep him sidelined for the Finals.

Knicks insider Ian Begley provided more information on how Robinson looked during practice this week and what that could signal for his Game 1 status.

“Center Mitchell Robinson looked solid in yesterday’s practice with the Knicks and he was with the team during its walk-thru earlier today, per SNY sources, so he remains on track to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight,” Begley wrote in an X post. “Only something unforeseen would prevent Robinson from playing at this point. He is officially listed as questionable for Game 1 with a broken right metacarpal. ESPN reported earlier Wednesday morning that Robinson was expected to be available for Game 1.”

Ahead of Game 1, New York Post insider Stefan Bondy posted a video of Robinson shooting free throws ahead of the opener. The video showed Robinson’s shooting motion appearing unchanged despite the injury. 

The Knicks have spent the past week preparing as if Robinson would be available. Now it appears that preparation will pay off when the ball goes up in San Antonio.

Why Star Big Man is Crucial for Knicks in NBA Finals

Mitchell Robinson

GettyNew York Knicks Mitchell Robinson will suit up for Game 1 in San Antonio.

The Knicks know how important Robinson is. He’s one of those players who aren’t often represented well in the box score, but the impact is screaming from possession to possession. 

The 28-year-old big man averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks during the regular season while backing up star center Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks become one of the league’s most dominant offensive rebounding teams when Robinson is on the floor. According to Bleacher Report, New York posted a 39.5 percent offensive rebounding rate with Robinson playing compared to 29.8 percent when he sat. That figure would have ranked above every team in the NBA over a full season. 

Against a Spurs frontcourt led by Victor Wembanyama, the Knicks will likely have a significant role for Robinson in this series. Few players possess the length and strength necessary to challenge San Antonio’s star near the basket. Robinson is one of them.



Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Tonight? Knicks Get News Before NBA Finals

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