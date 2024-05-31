Knicks Center to Draw Near $100 Million in Free Agency: Report

After a fantastic season that ended with more optimism than has been seen in decades, the New York Knicks hope to run it back with a healthy squad. In order to do so, they’re going to have to pay a premium to retain center Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Knicks can only offer Hartenstein a $72.5 million deal over four seasons, whereas other teams could offer up to $151.6 million. While the latter number is staggering, the more realistic scenario is a bit more palatable.

According to Jake Fischer, Senior NBA Reporter at Yahoo, “league executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million.”

What Does Hartenstein Provide?

Hartenstein brings a big body (7-0, 250lb) and as a lefty, he shows a different look for defenses. He’s coming off of a career year that saw him get consistent starts for the first time in his career, resulting in averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Once Hartenstein moved into the starting lineup for injured Mitchell Robinson, his numbers jumped to 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 66.3% from the field.

At just 26 years old and having played just 5,784 regular season minutes, the Knicks don’t have to worry about him breaking down any time soon.

With Julius Randle out, the Knicks most successful five-man lineup included Hartenstein, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Miles McBride, resulting in a robust plus-30.9 points per 100 possessions. Although the sample size is small, a Randle, Hart, Hartenstein, Brunson and O.G. Anunoby lineup sported an otherworldly plus-59.5 points per 100 possessions.

The value in Hartenstein comes from continued development, continuity and if the Knicks believe that he can improve his rim protection. During the 2023-24 playoffs, Hartenstein allowed a ghastly 64.8% shooting against players inside six feet, which only beat his regular season by 0.5%.

None of this matters if Hartenstein sees more motivation in a larger contract than staying in New York to compete for a championship.

Could They Sign Someone Else Instead?

The big problem here is that there aren’t many better options out there. A look at the free agent centers list reveals a serious lack of starting-quality options. The top option would be Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets, a guy who can address the shot-blocking deficiency and provide perimeter help, but according to reports from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, he wants to stay in Brooklyn.

Jonas Valanciunas is another option, and while he’s been reliable during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, he’s now 32 years old and is likely to continue to see degradation.

After that, the Knicks could look at signing a veteran to split time in the middle, but that means kicking the tires on a DeAndre Jordan or JaVale McGee-type player.

If the Knicks get the opportunity to sign Hartenstein at $72.5 million and he continues to develop, it’s going to be a great deal. All signs point towards Hartenstein continuing to improve and while his defense hasn’t been great, coach Tom Thibodeau can continue to create schemes to help.